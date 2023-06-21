What happened to Willie McGinest? Former Patriots star gets sued again 

Three-time Super Bowl winner Willie McGinest is having a few legal issues stacking up. On Wednesday, reports claimed that the former NFL linebacker is being sued again over an alleged gym altercation that took place two years ago.

As per reports, McGinest had an altercation with a man named Andrew Cortez at 24 Hour Fitness in Long Beach, California. The incident took place in 2021.

It is believed that Cortez was working out while using the bench press when another man walked up to him and took his plates. While Cortez was explaining to the man that he wasn't finished with his set, McGinest rushed over to him and said:

"The f*** you mean?"

Reports claim that the former New England Patriots edge rushed and then punched Cortez. The alleged victim also claimed that McGinest had three other men with him who hit him on his head and back around 30 to 40 times, leaving him bloodied and injured.

This is the second time McGinest has been sued this year over an alleged assault.



Cortez, who has filed a lawsuit against McGinest, said that he had been suffering from emotional damage since the attack while nursing his physical wounds as well.

Only a few months ago, McGinest was forced to leave his analyst role on the NFL Network due to his involvement in attacking a restaurant customer in West Hollywood in December 2022.

Willie McGinest's NFL stats and career honors

Former New England Patriots LB Willie McGinest

Following an impressive spell with USC, Willie McGinest was picked by the New England Patriots in the first round of the 1994 NFL draft. The linebacker spent 12 years with the franchise and helped them to three Super Bowl titles.

He then joined the Cleveland Browns in 2006 and had a three-year stint with the franchise before drawing the curtains on his NFL career in 2009.

McGinest finished his 15-year sojourn in the NFL with a whopping 581 tackles, 86 sacks, five interceptions and 16 forced fumbles in 212 games. He also earned two Pro Bowl honors during his time with the Patriots.

Following his retirement, McGinest moved to an analyst role. However, the former linebacker has had a few legal issues to deal with over the past few months.

