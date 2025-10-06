Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy dislocated his right shoulder in the team’s Week 1 game against the LA Chargers in Brazil. He played just three snaps when he collided with his teammate, Travis Kelce, and the injury forced him to leave the game.Worthy was sidelined versus the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants in Weeks 2 and 3. He returned to action in the Chiefs' 37-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4.Worthy converted his seven touches into career-high receiving and running yards (83 receiving and 38 rushing), making the most of his time on the field.However, Worthy is back on the injury report, with his status uncertain ahead of the Chiefs' Monday Night Football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.Xavier Worthy's injury update: Will the Chiefs WR play on Monday?Xavier Worthy is questionable for the Kansas City Chiefs' matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday because of injuries to his ankle and shoulder.His status being downgraded to questionable was surprising as he was a full participated in the team's practices during the week.NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported that the receiver's ankle appeared swollen on the team airplane on Sunday. He added that the Chiefs' decision to designate him as questionable was considered a precaution.However, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport on Monday, Worthy is expected to play despite the questionable tag.Kansas City's passing offense would benefit from Worthy's presence. He is coming off a strong performance in Week 4, helping Patrick Mahomes to his best game of the season against Baltimore. The star quarterback threw for 270 yards for four touchdowns and zero turnovers.Worthy, drafted at No. 28 in 2024, led all Chiefs wideouts in his rookie season with 59 receptions, 638 yards and six touchdowns. He added three rushing touchdowns and 104 rushing yards.The former Texas Longhorns star also proved valuable for Kansas City in the postseason. He recorded 19 receptions for 287 yards and three scores, including two in the Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.Any further unavailability for Worthy would affect the Chiefs' wide receiver unit, which is already missing Rashee Rice. He is serving a six-game suspension and will be unavailable until the Week 7 matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders.