What happens to Chiefs championship merch? All about Kansas City merchandise after Super Bowl LIX loss

The Kansas City Chiefs entered Super Bowl LIX with immense expectations. The Andy Reid-coached side had the best record in the AFC and made it through the playoffs without major hiccups. Plus, they beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, which started the dynasty.

However, it wasn't to be for the former two-time reigning Super Bowl champions as they were blown out by the Eagles. With that, any hopes of celebrating a historical three-peat have been nixed for the foreseeable future. Hence, what will happen to the merch the Chiefs prepared for players and fans? Let's find out.

What happens to Chiefs championship merch?

According to USA Today, items preprinted for the losing teams will be donated rather than sold at a discount. The report states that the NFL has partnered with Good360, a charitable organization, for more than a decade to distribute items and unsellable apparel.

Hence, following the Chiefs' loss in Super Bowl LIX, the NFL collected merchandise with three-peat prints from stadium stores and retailers. These items will go to Good360 and then be distributed to a network of global nonprofits.

Sunday's loss is the second time in the Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes era that the Chiefs have come up short in the big game. The first time was against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs in Super Bowl LV.

Kansas City Chiefs face a pivotal offseason

The Chiefs have some tough decisions to make this offseason. The former Super Bowl champions have been the all-conquering side in the NFL for well over two years, and they're now in a state of wonder.

The Chiefs need to make decisions regarding numerous free agents. Then there are rumors that Travis Kelce might call it a career after spending all 12 seasons of his professional career with the Chiefs.

Andy Reid confirmed that he's staying for the 2025-26 season, but how many of their key free agents will be brought back? Plus, if Kelce retires, how will they replace the future first-ballot Hall of Fame tight end?

These are reasons why the 2025 offseason is important for the Chiefs in recent memory.

