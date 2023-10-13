What is Harrison Butker’s longest-made field goal? Ranking top 5 of Chiefs’ kicker’s career

Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs scored the longest field goal in the NFL last season. He set a personal record with his 62-yard field goal against the Buffalo Bills during the regular season of the 2022 campaign, falling just four yards shy of Justin Tucker's NFL record of 66 yards. Here's a look at a few of the player's longest field goals made in this post:

Harrison Butker's top 5 longest field goals

#1 - 62-yard field goal against the Buffalo Bills

Last season, Harrison Butker made his longest field goal ever. With the final kick of the first half of the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 6 defeat against the Buffalo Bills, he connected on a 62-yard field goal. There have been seven kicks from 62 yards in the NFL thus far.

Butker's 62-yard field goal not only became the team record for longest field goal in Kansas City, but it also happened to be the player's first since returning from an ankle injury that kept him out of the previous four games for his team.

#2 - 60-yard field goal against the Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos were the opponent the Kansas City Chiefs faced on Thursday night; the Chiefs prevailed 19–8. Harrison Butker's 60-yard field goal was a major factor in the Chiefs' victory at the end of the game.

The kicker's 2022 season was mainly uneventful until he helped his team defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl by making the game-winning field goal.

For Butker, who also made a 62-yard field goal last season, the 60-yarder is currently his second-longest.

#3 - 58-yard field goal against the Chargers

Harrison Butker controlled his jitters when he scored the game-winning field goal for the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime in September 2020.

With less than two minutes remaining in overtime, he made a 58-yard field goal to give his team a 23-20 lead.

That kick was Butker's second field goal from 58 yards, tying the franchise record. It was also his third kick of the game overall. In addition, he made NFL history by being only the second kicker to score twice from 58 yards in one game.

#4 - 58-yard field goal against the Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers were the opponent in the Kansas City Chiefs' second game of the 2020 campaign. In the game, Butker converted all three of his field goal tries. Before scoring a 30-yard goal in regulation time, he tied a team record with a 58-yard attempt. The player then tied his previous 58-yard field goal with a game-winning field goal.

#5 - 54-yard field goal against the Arizona Cardinals

Harrison Butker made a 54-yard field goal in the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Arizona Cardinals in their season-opening game in 2022 despite sustaining an ankle injury in the contest.