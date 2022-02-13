"A complete 180" - NFL insider provides huge update on Aaron Rodgers' future with Packers

Aaron Rodgers' future with the Green Bay Packers may not be in question after all. While rumors have been swirling that he will be leaving Green Bay, he hasn't given any real indication that he has any plans to depart.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Packers are prepared to go all in for Aaron Rodgers in 2022, spending as close to the cap this year and spreading it into future years as much as possible, per sources. Saints used this approach for Drew Brees and Green Bay willing to deploy that model to further entice Rogers. Packers are prepared to go all in for Aaron Rodgers in 2022, spending as close to the cap this year and spreading it into future years as much as possible, per sources. Saints used this approach for Drew Brees and Green Bay willing to deploy that model to further entice Rogers.

If anything, Aaron Rodgers looks like he will be leaning towards not retiring and staying in Green Bay according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

After winning his fourth NFL MVP award, he first thanked the Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy and general manager Brian Gutekunst, among others.

As some may recall, one of the main reasons Aaron Rodgers talked about leaving Green Bay was because of his bad relationship with the team. Since he has been back, there have been no issues between him and the organization.

And from the looks and sounds of it, the Packers are ready to go all in for Aaron Rodgers to retire as a Green Bay Packer, according to Schefter.

What does that entail? Who knows, but it may indicate they intend to make Rodgers the highest paid player in the league. It may also mean making DaVante Adams the highest paid wide receiver in the game, too.

But it seems as if the Packers are willing to do almost anything they can to keep Rodgers in a Green Bay uniform for life.

There are several reasons Aaron Rodgers may stay in Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers' relationship with the Packers has been analyzed a lot recently because of the issues they had last off-season. Fortunately for Packers fans, it seems as if all if not most of the issues between the two have been resolved.

Which is why many think instead of moving onto another team, Rodgers will stay in Green Bay and finish out his career there.

Rodgers is in the perfect division and the ideal situation to make another run at a Super Bowl title now that Tom Brady is gone. Besides the San Francisco 49ers, whom he has struggled against in the playoffs, his biggest obstacle was Brady.

If he decides to leave and go to the AFC, which many football analysts think he will, he will face a much tougher challenge. The AFC conference is home to the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Josh Allen and now Joe Burrow.

In the NFC, he is probably the best quarterback on that side of the league. Like this past year, all roads to the Super Bowl would have to go through Green Bay.

At this point in his career, why taint his legacy by going to the AFC? He will probably be the odds-on favorite team to win the Super Bowl if he stays with Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers could cement his legacy as one of the greatest to ever play the game by with the Packers and leading them to another Super Bowl.

