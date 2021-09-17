What is Aaron Rodgers’ record after a loss since Matt LaFleur became Green Bay Packers head coach?

Aaron Rodgers suffered the biggest defeat of his NFL career against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 of the 2021 season. Can the reigning MVP and NFC North champions bounce back when divisional rivals, the Detriot Lions, visit Lambeau Field in Week 2?

The Packers have lost six games in the two seasons since head coach Matt LaFleur took the reins in Green Bay. What have Aaron Rodgers and the Packers produced after each of those losses? Are there any trends? And are the media personalities right to be losing their minds about the Week 1 horror show?

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Has Aaron Rodgers EVER played worse than he did today? Has he semi-retired mentally? Was his mind still in Hawaii? Is his heart no longer in playing quarterback for the Green Bay Packers?

How has Aaron Rodgers responded after a loss since Matt LaFleur's appointment?

#1 – At Dallas Cowboys, Week 5, 2019 - 34-24 win

Following a 34-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers traveled to AT&T Stadium and seized control from the off. Green Bay's defense forced three interceptions from Dak Prescott and Rodgers built up a 31-3 lead midway through the third quarter.

The Dallas Cowboys added points in garbage time, but this was a dominant response from the Packers, with Aaron Rodgers in the game-manager role, throwing for just 238 yards, completing 22 of 34 passes. Aaron Jones ran for four touchdowns in the win.

#2 – Vs. Carolina Panthers, Week 10, 2019 - W 24-16

Aaron Rodgers recorded only 161 yards and a touchdown in a 26-11 defeat against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9 but returned in Week 10 to guide Green Bay to a close-fought win against the Kyle Allen-led Carolina Panthers.

Another trio of touchdowns from Aaron Jones helped the Packers open a 21-10 lead by the end of the third quarter. Rodgers and his offense ran down the clock, and he finished with 17 completions of 29 attempts for 233 yards.

#3 – At New York Giants, Week 13 – 2019, W 31-13

The Packers fell to 8-3 following a 37-8 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12 and had to pick themselves up for a trip to New York. Green Bay again controlled the game throughout, going 17-10 up at half-time and adding another 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Aaron Rodgers passed for four touchdowns, with Davante Adams hauling in a couple. The Packers quarterback completed 21 of 33 pass attempts for 243 yards and Green Bay went on to win their final six games, finishing the season 13-3 and claiming the NFC North title.

Jordan Dajani @JordanDajani Just got off the phone with Davante Adams. Asked him if he had a message for those who are worried after the Packers' Week 1 loss and he pulled out the classic Aaron Rodgers quote:

"Just to relax, as 12 said years ago. There's a lot of football left."



"Just to relax, as 12 said years ago. There's a lot of football left." Just got off the phone with Davante Adams. Asked him if he had a message for those who are worried after the Packers' Week 1 loss and he pulled out the classic Aaron Rodgers quote:



"Just to relax, as 12 said years ago. There's a lot of football left." https://t.co/bybg2SzmXF

#4 – At Houston Texans, Week 7, 2020 - W 35-20

Following a first loss of the 2020 season against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6, Aaron Rodgers began piecing together his MVP season with a significant response against the Houston Texans.

The Packers were up 21-0 at half-time and led 28-7 at the end of the third quarter. Aaron Rodgers clocked 283 yards and four touchdowns, landing 23 of 34 passes.

#5 – At San Francisco 49ers, Week 9, 2020 - W 34-17

The Packers fell 28-22 against bitter rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, at Lambeau Field in Week 8 and came roaring back to exact revenge on the San Francisco 49ers for their blowout loss the year prior.

Marquez Valdez-Scantling notched a pair of touchdowns at Levi's Stadium as Rodgers delivered a masterful performance, completing 25 of 31 pass attempts for 305 yards and four touchdowns. With the Niners 31-3 down at the end of the third quarter, quarterback Nick Mullens padded his stat line with a late pair of touchdowns.

#6 – Vs. Chicago Bears, Week 12, 2020 - W 41-24

A 34-31 overtime loss against the Indianapolis Colts made it three defeats in six games for the Packers. But Aaron Rodgers again sparked an emphatic recovery that turned into a six-game win streak.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers' offense helped build a 27-3 first-half lead, with the quarterback completing 21 of his 29 pass attempts for 211 yards and four touchdowns to four different receivers.

The perfect response

Rodgers has a 6-0 record after a loss since Matt LaFleur was appointed head coach, throwing 16 touchdowns and zero interceptions. In every one of these games, the Packers came out fast, surged to a big lead and controlled the clock to win the game. Can they do the same against the Lions in Week 2? We will find out on Sunday.

