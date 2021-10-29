What is Tom Brady's favorite NFL moment ever?

Tom Brady is the most decorated player in the history of the NFL. At 44, he continues to defy age and torment defenses, putting him a notch above the next generation of highly-talented quarterbacks in the league right now.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has been part of some of the craziest moments in NFL history. Brady has seen it all, from his first Super Bowl win against the Rams to a miraculous 28-3 comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

During his appearance on the latest episode of Brady's 'Let's Go!' podcast, media panel member Erin Andrews asked the quarterback about the one moment that stood out the most in his 21-year NFL career. Without any hesitation, the Buccaneers quarterback said that there's nothing that tops beating the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

Brady recalls:

"In terms of football, if I'm thinking about football and one moment, I'm thinking about the Seattle Super Bowl. "That's probably the one moment... the first three (Super Bowl wins) happened really quick and then I think I went 10 years and realized 'Holy sh**, this is really hard.' And how lucky I was, naive and lucky, for the first three."

Tom Brady recalls winning Super Bowl against Russell Wilson and Seahawks

After winning three Super Bowl titles in his first four years as a starter, Brady and the Patriots endured a decade-long drought before winning against the Seahawks in 2015.

ESPN @espn Brady: "I enjoyed much more the ones I played against Peyton than Eli."



Eli: "I enjoyed all of our games, Tom."



Cold 🥶 Brady: "I enjoyed much more the ones I played against Peyton than Eli."Eli: "I enjoyed all of our games, Tom."Cold 🥶 https://t.co/CHL7L5Ns4V

Brady gushed over finally breaking the jinx:

"In (2008), loss. In (2012), loss. I thought, 'This is impossible'. Then we won (against the Seahawks) on a miraculous play and since then, it was like a great appreciation every time it happened. There was no taking anything for granted and it was just, that was a really pivotal moment of football in my life. That was football, the ultimate joy."

The Patriots' win over the Seahawks that day would not have been possible without Malcolm Butler's heroic interception at the one-yard line.

That's the miraculous play Brady was talking about, which came with just 20 seconds on the clock. Everyone expected Wilson to hand the ball off to Marshawn Lynch for a touchdown, but the Seahawks chose to pass and the rest is history.

NFL @NFL



Rewatch the Game on the line. And Malcolm Butler steps up with an all-time INT.Rewatch the @Patriots Super Bowl XLIX victory for FREE with NFL GamePass: bit.ly/2UE2Oq0 @mac_bz Game on the line. And Malcolm Butler steps up with an all-time INT.Rewatch the @Patriots Super Bowl XLIX victory for FREE with NFL GamePass: bit.ly/2UE2Oq0 @mac_bz https://t.co/fFt3UyOe0j

Brady, along with the Patriots staff, were pictured celebrating following that outstanding play by Butler. Brady was ecstatic on the touchline, cheering on the Patriots' defense with Josh McDaniels and backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Brady picked the Seahawks win as the most memorable moment of his career. He's previously mentioned how Super Bowl XLIX meant the most to him just because it was so end-to-end and thrilling.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar