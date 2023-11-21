What is Isiah Pacheco’s ethnicity? Exploring Chiefs RB's background

Isiah Pacheco is having a strong run with the Kansas City Chiefs this season. The running back has recorded 614 rushing yards and three touchdowns across 143 carries in 10 games.

Amid Pacheco's impressive campaign, fans have been curious to learn more about his personal life, especially his ethnicity and background.

As per reports, Pacheco has mixed ethnicity. His father Julio is of Puerto Rican descent while his mother Felicia is African-American.

Pacheco is the youngest of Julio and Felicia's five children. Tragically, his brother Travoise was stabbed to death in Bridgeton in Jan. 2016. In Sept. 2017, he lost his sister Cecile to gun violence.

Pachecho was in high school when he lost his siblings. He attended Vineland High School and later committed to Rutgers in 2017.

After spending four seasons with the Scarlet Knights, Pacheco declared for the 2022 NFL draft and was picked by the Kansas City Chiefs in the seventh round.

Pacheco helped the Chiefs win the Super Bowl in his first season with the team. He played in 17 regular season games and racked up 830 rushing yards on 170 carries with five touchdowns. In the postseason, he rushed for 197 yards and one touchdown in three games.

Pacheco and the Chiefs will be looking to defend their crown this season. Kansas City is currently leading the AFC West with a 7-3 record, on course to reach the playoffs.

The Chiefs suffered a 21-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11 but will want to get back to winning ways when they face the Las Vegas Raiders.

Isiah Pacheco net worth: How much is the Chiefs RB worth in 2023?

Kansas City Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco

According to reports, Isiah Pacheco is worth an estimated $5 million as of 2023. He has made most of his wealth through his football career.

As per Spotrac, the 24-year-old signed a four-year, $3,739,108 rookie contract with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022. The deal included a $79,108 signing bonus and $79,108 in guaranteed money.