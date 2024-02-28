What was Jared Goff's score on the Wonderlic test? Lions QB's pre-draft numbers explored

Jared Goff has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the modern era. The signal-caller has played eight seasons in the NFL and earned three Pro Bowl honors.

The Los Angeles Rams selected Goff with their No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. He spent five seasons with the team before joining the Detroit Lions in 2021.

Many believe that Goff's Wonderlic test score of 36/50 was one of the reasons why the Rams picked him first in the draft. His test score is considered quite high for a quarterback and it's a testament to the player's quick thinking on the field.

Goff played three seasons of collegiate football with the California Golden Bears. He racked up 12,195 yards and 96 touchdowns on 977 passes.

Here's a look at Goff's results from his performances at the 2016 NFL Combine:

40 Yard Dash: 4.82 seconds

20 Yard Split: 2.71 seconds

10 Yard Split: 1.65 seconds

QB Ball Velocity: 58 (MPH)

Vertical Leap: 27.0 inches

20 Yd Shuttle: 4.47 seconds

Three Cone: 7.17 seconds

Apart from Goff's impressive Wonderlic test results, he showed his incredible athletic ability at the Combine. He completed his 40-yard dash in 4.82 seconds and did the three-cone drill in 7.17 seconds.

A look at Jared Goff's NFL stats in the 2023 season

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff

Jared Goff had his best season with the Detroit Lions in 2023. The quarterback threw for 4,575 yards and 30 touchdowns on 407 passes across 17 regular-season games. He also added 21 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Goff's incredible outings helped the Lions finish with a 12-5 record, as they clinched the NFC North for the first time.

Goff continued his incredible run into the playoffs. He finished with 837 yards and four touchdowns on 77 passes across three postseason games.

The Lions beat the Rams in the wild-card round and then took down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round. However, Detroit was eliminated from the postseason in the NFC title game, following a 34-31 loss against the San Francisco 49ers.