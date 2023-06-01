Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler was slammed by fans on social media after his recent Instagram post on Tuesday. The 40-year-old uploaded a picture of himself kneeling beside a slain bear in Montana.

Cutler wasted no time in bragging about his recent accomplishment and captioned the post:

"MT bear hunt in the books.Heading home to get some summer ale Gratis Beer."

According to reports, Cutler was out on a hunting mission in Montana this past week, and he hunted and killed a cinnamon black bear.

Although Cutler seemed proud of his latest hunting feat, most fans on social media were left rather upset with the post.

Blake Harris @blakemharris @DailyLoud Not the first, but definitely the biggest reason to detest Jay Cutler!!!! @DailyLoud Not the first, but definitely the biggest reason to detest Jay Cutler!!!!

Blanco @AntiSocialJapan @DailyLoud I knew I did not like this guy @DailyLoud I knew I did not like this guy 😡

TheHexicanHermit @HexicanHermit @DailyLoud A loser on the field and a loser off the field @DailyLoud A loser on the field and a loser off the field

To make matters worse, bears are protected by law in Montana as they are an endangered species unless an individual is in a position of self-defense. Anyone who breaks the law could face a $50,000 fine along with the loss of their hunting license.

Jay Cutler's NFL stats and career

Former NFL QB Jay Cutler

Jay Cutler was picked by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft. The quarterback spent three seasons with the team and won Pro Bowl honors in 2008, before joining the Chicago Bears in 2009.

Cutler was a regular starter for the Bears throughout his eight seasons with the franchise. He then signed for the Miami Dolphins in 2017 and played one season with the team before retiring in 2018.

Across 12 seasons in the NFL, Cutler racked up 35,133 passing yards and 227 touchdowns on 3,048 completions in 4,920 attempts. He also recorded 1,682 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

Since his retirement from football, Cutler almost went into broadcasting but decided to then start his own podcast. He even starred in a reality TV show with his ex-wife Kristin Cavallari.

However, his recent hunting adventure in Montana has put him in hot water among the NFL community.

