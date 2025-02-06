What does Jay-Z have to do with the Super Bowl ? Explaining superstar's role in NFL's big event

Super Bowl LIX will take place on Sunday at Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans. In September 2024, Kendrick Lamar was announced as the halftime performer for the big game.

Lamar, who just won five Grammy Awards this past weekend and is currently in a feud with fellow rapper Drake, will be the first rapper to headline the Super Bowl halftime show. The halftime performance is considered one of the biggest gigs a performer can get as it broadcasts to over 100 million people each year.

Fans are also anticipating Kendrick Lamar to bring a special guest on stage, and so far, SZA has been the only confirmed guest.

Jay-Z is the deciding factor in Super Bowl halftime performance

In 2019, Maroon 5 performed the Super Bowl halftime show and fans weren't pleased with the band's selection or performance. The outrage by fans led the National Football League to re-evaluate and then sign rapper Jay-Z's Roc Nation to produce the halftime show.

Jay-Z was hired as the NFL's "live music entertainment strategist" and reportedly signed a five-year deal with the NFL to work with Apple Music to put on showstopping halftime performances.

In February 2020, Shakira, Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny were the first performers under the new partnership and fans loved it. The Weeknd, Rihanna and Usher have all headlined the big game over the last few years.

A starstudded performace by Eminem, Dr. Dre , 50 cent, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige's in 2022 at SoFi Stadium also had fans on their feet.

Jesse Collins, a Super Bowl halftime producer, told Variety that Jay-Z is the deciding factor when it comes to choosing who will perform at halftime.

“It’s a decision that Jay makes. Since we’ve been onboard with that show, he’s made it every year, and it’s been amazing. He’s always picked right," Jesse Collins told Variety via PEOPLE magazine.

After announcing that Kendrick Lamar was chosen as this year's halftime performer, Jay-Z released an official statement regarding his decision-making.

"Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer. His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come," Jay-Z stated.

The National Football League's decision to partner with Jay-Z and Roc Nation has made the halftime show more intriguing for fans compared to previous years. Whether Roc Nation continues to partner with Apple Music and the NFL in the years to come remains to be seen.

