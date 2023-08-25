What did Jim Irsay say about Jonathan Taylor? Timeline of events that triggered Colts RB’s possible departure from franchise

Jonathan Taylor is easily been the face of the Colts franchise since the team took him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Things were running smoothly between the running back and owner Jim Irsay.

However, their relationship started to take a hit this offseason. Here's a timeline of what led Taylor to seek a trade from the organization.

July 26: Irsay comments on the CBA and the RB market

Irsay took to Twitter after several top running backs were unhappy with not getting long-term deals. He spoke about the CBA and the role of agents in the matter:

"We have negotiated a CBA that took years of effort and hard work and compromise in good faith by both sides, to say now that a specific player category wants another negotiation after the fact, is inappropriate. Some agents are selling ‘bad faith.’"

This struck a nerve with Malki Kawa, Taylor's agent, who responded to Irsay via a quote tweet:

The next day, Irsay clarified that his tweet was not aimed at Taylor and wanted him to be a part of the team.

July 29: Jonathan Taylor meets with Irsay

Taylor met with Irsay on a team luxury bus to discuss recent events surrounding the lack of pay for running backs in the league.

Irsay spoke to the media after the meeting. He noted that a contract extension was something the franchise didn't plan on doing moving forward.

Soon after the meeting, it was reported that Jonathan Taylor had requested a trade subsequent to the meeting with the Indianapolis Colts owner.

Irsay ignited outrage with his comments about the situation with the All-Pro player, via James Boyd of The Athletic:

“If I die tonight and Jonathan Taylor is out of the league, no one’s gonna miss us. The league goes on. We know that. The National Football (League) rolls on. It doesn’t matter who comes and who goes, and it’s a privilege to be a part of it.”

NFL insider Albert Breer tweeted that Irsay said that the Colts will not trade the running back:

Taylor played in only 11 games last season due to a right ankle injury that needed surgery in January. He has not practiced with the Colts since the start of training camp on July 26.

August 21: Colts allow Jonathan Taylor to seek a trade

Less than a month after his trade request, Taylor was given permission by the Colts to seek a trade.

There are plenty of teams seeking the services of the 24-year-old, including the Miami Dolphins.

The Pro Bowler is currently in the final year of his rookie deal and will earn $4.304 million this upcoming season. Time will tell which jersey Taylor will be wearing in Week 1.

