What is Jimmy Garoppolo's ethnicity? Raiders QB's background explored

Jimmy Garoppolo will be playing for his third NFL team in ten seasons. The former Eastern Illinois standout signed a three-year, $72.75 million deal with the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2023 offseason. The Raiders are taking a gamble on him after Garoppolo suffered a foot injury that limited him to 11 games last season.

But wherever he plays, his family is proud of his accomplishments. After all, he won two Super Bowl titles when most players couldn’t win one. He might have gotten his hard-working attitude from his ancestors who migrated to the United States.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jimmy Garoppolo’s ethnicity explored

In a 2014 article by SaukValley.com, Jimmy Garoppolo’s paternal grandmother, Rose, was described as a first-generation American whose parents grew up in Italy. She and her husband, Anthony, lived in Huntley when their grandson was a prospect for the NFL Draft.

Jimmy calls his paternal grandmother “Nana,” an affectionate term among Italian families. Rose can also be considered his biggest supporter after ordering NFL Network to watch her grandson participate in the 2014 Senior Bowl.

Aside from his Italian ancestry, Garoppolo also has Polish and German ethnicity, his maternal grandparents, Theodore J. Malec and Harriet D. Seidel. Before the New England Patriots selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft, he had been in Illinois all his life.

Garoppolo was born in Arlington Heights on November 2, 1991, and played high school football for Rolling Meadows. He also accepted Eastern Illinois’ football scholarship offer over Illinois State and Montana State.

In his final year with the Panthers, he finished with 375 completions for 5,050 yards and 53 touchdowns in head coach Dino Barbers’ no-huddle offense. Those numbers made him a 2013 First Team All-Ohio Valley Conference member. He also won OVC Offensive Player of the Year honors that year. He also received the Walter Payton Award as the NCAA’s most outstanding offensive player.

Who are Jimmy Garoppolo’s parents?

Jimmy Garoppolo was raised by his parents, Denise and Tony Sr., a retired electrician. Jimmy’s eldest brother, Tony Jr., is an architect. The second among four brothers, Mike, is a teacher. Billy Garoppolo is their youngest brother.

Meanwhile, they have three cousins from Tony Sr.’s sister, Kathy: Kyle, Kaden, and Katelyn.

In the same article from SaukValley.com, the brothers used to play football in front of their grandparents’ house. However, Jimmy had the most exceptional gridiron talent among them.

After backing up Tom Brady for four seasons, the New England Patriots traded Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2018 second-rounder. He led the Niners to an appearance in Super Bowl LIV but lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.