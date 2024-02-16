What was Jimmy Garoppolo's NFL Combine record like? Revisiting Raiders QB's performance

Jimmy Garoppolo came into the NFL as Tom Brady's backup and potential successor in New England. Bill Belichick planned for the Eastern Illinois alum to learn under the legendary Brady and take over in due time.

However, Tom Brady seemingly found the fountain of youth, playing elite football into his mid-40s. Jimmy Garoppolo, on the other hand, was traded to the San Francisco 49ers after spending most of his early career holding the clipboard on the bench.

Garoppolo went on to play decently in San Francisco, even guiding it to Super Bowl 2020, where it lost to the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs. Garoppolo has since moved on and plays for the Las Vegas Raiders these days.

This article will look into the time when a fresh out of college Jimmy G participated in the NFL Combine. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Exploring Jimmy Garoppolo's NFL Combine record from 2014

Jimmy Garoppolo has never been the most athletically gifted player on the Gridiron, and that was evident watching his Combine performances. Garoppolo nonetheless performed in six out of his seven drills.

The results were:

10-Yard Split - 1.78 Seconds

20-Yd Shuttle - 4.26 Seconds

3-Cone Drill - 7.04 Seconds

40-Yard Dash - 4.97 Seconds

Broad Jump - 9’2’’

Vertical Jump - 30.5’’

Garoppolo had an average showing at the Combine and was ranked as the eighth-best QB in terms of athleticism.

Furthermore, his measurements were:

Arm - 31’’

Hand - 9 1/4’’

Height - 6’2’’

Weight - 226 lbs

Jimmy Garoppolo's scouting report

Jimmy Garoppolo was a celebrated and decorated shotcaller in the FCS. Jimmy G was known to excite coaches, scouts and GMs with his quick delivery, professionalism and work habits.

However, it was noted that Garoppolo would need to improve his ability to fit footballs into tight windows significantly. After learning from a seasoned veteran, Garoppolo developed enough physical skills to earn an NFL starting quarterback job.

However, he was always viewed as more of a caretaker than a game changer, and patience was key for Jimmy G's adaptation to the rigors of the National Football League.

Here's a look at Garoppolo's Pros and Cons coming into the NFL:

Pros

Does not take unnecessary sacks and will dump the ball

Good anticipation and the ability to throw to his receivers when open

Lightning release quickness

Urgent decision maker

Will deliver the ball no matter the defender charging down at him

Cons

A bit undersized with small hands and short arms

Makes pass catchers work for the ball downfield, and deep accuracy could make a significant improvement

Undershoots and often hangs the deep ball in the air