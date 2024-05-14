What is Joe Burrow’s record against Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs? AFC QBs’ rivalry explored

Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes are two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The duo are the star passers for two of the AFC's finest teams, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ahead of the 2024 season, we examine Joe Burrow's record against the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs.

What is Joe Burrow's record against the Kansas City Chiefs?

Joe Burrow has a 3-1 overall record with the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs.

The LSU legend has a 3-0 regular season record and a 0-1 postseason record against the back-to-back Super Bowl champions. Burrow's sole loss against the Chiefs came in the 2022 AFC Championship Game.

Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a razor-slim win in that game, and they went on to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 2023. The franchises met in the 2023 regular season, but Burrow was absent due to a season-ending wrist injury suffered in Week 11 in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

What to expect from Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024?

Burrow has recovered from last year's season-ending injury, and he's raring to take the Cincinnati Bengals on a deep postseason run in 2024. The Pro Bowler is arguably a top-five QB when fit, so his return should galvanize a well-oiled offense in Cincinnati.

The Bengals could have been better in 2023, and they missed the postseason for the first time in years due to a 9-8 regular season record. However, expect a significant improvement, especially if Burrow can show some of his typically impressive pocket passing.

What can we expect from Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024?

The Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs are the team to beat in 2024. The two-time reigning Super Bowl champions have a team that has a rich blend of experience and youth.

The Andy Reid-coached franchise has all the tools needed to complete the never-attained three-peat in 2024. The only thing that could stop them is some inspired play by their biggest rivals in the upcoming season.