What did Joe Mixon score on Wonderlic test? Exploring Bengals' RB's pre-draft numbers

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been a vital part of their offense since he entered the league in 2017. Mixon enjoyed a decent college career at Oklahoma, and the Bengals decided to select him in round two of the 2017 draft. The Oklahoma alum has proven to be a solid safety blanket for Joe Burrow and the rest of the Bengals' offense, helping the side to numerous deep playoff runs.

Joe Mixon took the Wonderlic Test as part of the 2017 NFL Combine format, just like most other players invited to the Scouting Combine. According to the Wonderlic Test Practice website, Mixon scored 12.

Pitting Joe Mixon's Wonderlic score against Leonard Fournette

Until it was discontinued, the Wonderlic Test played a vital role in the NFL's pre-draft process, and most players took part in the exercise.

Another notable running back who took the Wonderlic Test is former Tampa Bay Buccaneers icon Leonard Fournette. Like Mixon, "Playoff Lenny" took the test in preparation for the 2017 draft. He scored 11 in the test and went on to have a decent run with the Jacksonville Jaguars and later the 2021 Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted Fournette in the first round of the draft. The LSU alum was seen as the most pro-ready running back in his draft class, and it wasn't a surprise that he went off the board in the top five. Fournette was box office out the gate, racking up over 1,000 rushing yards in his rookie season.

However, his time with the Jaguars ended after just three seasons due to injuries and suspensions. Fournette then took his talents to Tampa Bay, where he was stellar in beating the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 2021. He has since left the Bucs and is currently a member of the Buffalo Bills in a backup capacity.

As for Joe Mixon, he too has played in a Super Bowl, but he was on the losing side following a valiant effort against the LA Rams in Super Bowl 2022. Mixon has had a decent career, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2021, a year in which he was ranked 38th by his peers on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2022.

Mixon will either look to continue his career with the Bengals heading into the 2024 season or sign a sizeable deal with a fellow contender during the offseason.

Top 15 Wonderlic Test results for running backs

The Wonderlic Test has been a staple of the NFL draft process for years. Here's a look at the top 15 scoring running backs in the test history:

Zach Zenner - 35 Dare Ogunbowale - 35 Ezekiel Elliott - 32 Danny Woodhead - 29 Charles Scott - 26 Giovani Bernard - 25 Anthony Dixon - 25 Arian Foster - 25 Jerick Mckinnon - 24 Alvin Kamara - 24 Jahvid Best - 24 Lawrence Phillips - 23 Andre Williams - 23 Jeremy Hill - 22 Christian McCaffrey - 21