What was Jonathan Taylor’s NFL Combine record like? Revisiting Colts RB’s performance

Jonathan Taylor is a power back and the primary offensive weapon for the Indianapolis Colts. Taylor's play style revolves around speed, strength and the ability to get down the field despite being constantly targeted by opposing defensive coordinators.

Ad

However, before Taylor was dicing up defenses in the NFL, he was doing the same for the Wisconsin Badgers at the NCAA level. Taylor was a two-time Doak Walker Award winner in his collegiate days.

With that in mind, let's revisit Taylor's performance at the 2020 NFL Combine.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jonathan Taylor’s NFL Combine record

Jonathan Taylor was one of the most scouted running back prospects of his draft class. His track record in college was an eye opener, and he was high on the list of running backs for that year's draft. However, he still had to impress at the Combine in front of representatives from all 32 teams in the league.

Taylor did an excellent job in the events that he elected to participate. The Wisconsin Badgers product ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds, the 10-yard split in 1.54 seconds, the 20-yard split in 2.56 seconds, the 20-yard shuttle in 4.24 seconds, and the three-cone drill in 7.01 seconds.

Ad

He also recorded a 36.0 inches vertical jump and 10-foot-3 in broad jump coupled with 17 reps at the bench press.

The Indianapolis Colts watched attentively and selected Taylor with the 41st pick of the 2020 NFL draft. He joined the Colts initially as a backup to Marlon Mack.

Expand Tweet

Ad

What did Jonathan Taylor bring to the Indianapolis Colts?

Jonathan Taylor became the starting running back for the Colts early in his rookie season after Mack suffered a season ending Achilles injury, and the rest is history. Taylor has since remained the undisputed starter in Indy and one of the best RBs in professional football.

Jonathan Taylor brought a different dimension to the Colts offense. His powerful running style coupled with his speed makes him a safety blanket for the Colts, especially when opposing teams elect to clog up the passing lanes. He has been used to break down complicated defensive game plans since his rookie season.

Ad

Taylor holds several franchise and NFL records, and is one of the top RBs in professional football. His accolades include but aren't limited to two Pro Bowl nods, a 2021 first-team All-Pro selection, the 2021 NFL rushing yards title, and the 2021 NFL rushing touchdowns title.

Due to his versatility and tenacity, Taylor should only get better on Shane Steichen's offense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.