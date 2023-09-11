What is Jordan Love's ethnicity? Exploring Packers QB’s background

Green Bay Packers franchise QB Jordan Love is of mixed ethnicity. Jordan Love's father was African-American, while his mother is Caucasian.

Love comes from a closely-knit family, and he is vocal about how his family spurs him to excellence. Growing up, his parents hardly ever missed the chance to watch him play, influencing his decision to keep playing football even when difficult times arose.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Jordan Love's father?

Jordan Love's father, Orbin Jr. Love, was a police officer for the Bakersfield Police Department. Orbin Jr. and Jordan were extremely close, with the older Love teaching Jordan the basics of sports and coaching many of his son's sports teams.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

However, tragedy struck the Love family when Jordan was only 14. A doctor changed Orbin Jr. Love's medication for an undisclosed issue, and Orbin's behavior became abnormal, and he died by suicide a short time later. These tragic events shattered Jordan, and he initially quit football. However, his mother, Anna Love, encouraged him to continue for another year to make sure he was not making a rash decision. Jordan listened to his mother; like they say, the rest is history.

What to expect from Jordan Love in 2023

It took Jordan Love a mighty long time to earn the QB1 spot in Green Bay, but the time has finally come. Love enters the 2023 season as the undisputed starter and Aaron Rodgers' freshly minted replacement as the face of the Packers' organization.

Of course, expectations for Love are sky high, as the Packers have had back-to-back Hall of Famer QBs over the past decades. Of course, at the moment, Love is nowhere close to Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers in terms of greatness, but that could change. Only some players get to learn from a four-time regular season MVP, and Love isn't just some player. He is arguably the greatest quarterback in Utah State University history and has the records to back it up. Love would have been a starter on most NFL teams in his rookie or sophomore season, but Aaron Rodgers was an immovable force during Love's early NFL career.

Love and the Green Bay Packers' organizational goal for 2023 is to make the postseason after a painfully disappointing 2022 NFL season. Of course, it's early days, and Love will need to experience some teething problems as a first-time full-time starter. However, the Packers have stated they will exercise patience with the Utah State alum; and they will hope it turns out to be an enjoyable 2023 season for Love and the Packers.