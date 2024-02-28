What did Jordan Love score on the Wonderlic test? Exploring Packers' QB's pre-draft numbers

Jordan Love had to wait for his time with the Green Bay Packers. The quarterback was selected in the first round of the 2020 draft but was designated the team's starting QB in 2023, following Aaron Rodgers' departure to the New York Jets.

As per KSL Sports, Love scored 27/50 on his Wonderlic test. His score is above average for quarterbacks before getting drafted in the big league.

Love played four seasons with Utah State before he entered the draft. He was named the New Mexico Bowl MVP in 2018 and earned second-team All-MWC honors later that year.

Here's a look at Love's results from his performances at the 2020 NFL Combine:

40-yard dash: 4.74 seconds

20-yard split: 2.75 seconds

10 Yard Split: 1.65 seconds

Vertical Leap: 35.5 inches

20-year shuttle: 4.52 seconds

Three Cone: 7.21 seconds

Love took part in most of the drills at the Combine. He grabbed headlines when he finished his 40-yard dash in a relatively quick 4.74 seconds. The quarterback also showed his athletic ability with a 35.5-inch vertical leap.

How did Jordan Love fare in the 2023 NFL season?

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love

Jordan Love impressed many in his first season as a starter for the Green Bay Packers. The quarterback threw for 4,159 yards on 372 passes for 32 touchdowns. He added 247 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground across 17 regular-season games.

Love's impressive outings helped the Packers finish second in the NFC North with a 9-8 record, leading them to the playoffs.

In the wild-card round against the Dallas Cowboys, Love threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns on 16 passes to help Green Bay to a 48-32 win.

He then recorded 194 yards and two touchdowns on 21 passes in the divisional round, but the San Francisco 49ers eliminated the Packers from the postseason.