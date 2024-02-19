What was Kayshon Boutte's NFL Combine record like? Revisiting Patriots' WR's performance

Kayshon Boutte looked poised to be the next great wide receiver out of LSU before he abruptly ended his collegiate football career and declared for the NFL Draft. The Westgate High School alum was one of the better prospects in the SEC before declaring for the Draft, and he might have gotten a better Draft spot if he stayed one more season at LSU.

However, Boutte decided to forgo his last year of eligibility and enter the 2023 Draft. The New England Patriots picked him in the sixth round, as Bill Belichick saw serious potential in the versatile pass catcher.

This article will take a look at Boutte's performance in the 2023 NFL Combine and his scouting report.

Exploring Kayshon Boutte's NFL Combine record from 2023

Kayshon Boutte has never been the fastest wide receiver on the Gridiron, but he has other skills that make him a handful for opposing defenses. Hence, it shouldn't have surprised many that Boutte's numbers at the NFL Combine didn't jump off the porch. The LSU alum partook in five out of the seven available drills at the Combine.

His results were:

10-Yard Split - 1.58 Seconds

20-Yd Shuttle - 4.25 Seconds

40-Yard Dash - 4.5 Seconds

Broad Jump - 9’ 10’’

Vertical Jump - 29’’

Boutte had a below-par showing at the Combine, and he was ranked as the 45th-best wide receiver in terms of athleticism at the showcase.

Furthermore, his measurements were:

Arm - 31 3/8’’

Hand - 9 1/2’’

Height - 5’ 11’’

Weight - 195 lbs

Kayshon Boutte's scouting report

Kayshon Boutte was compared to Terrace Marshall coming into the league, and he was projected to go off the draft board in the fourth round. Scouts admired Boutte's pace, size, and agility, and they subsequently ignored a distinctively average 2022 college football season.

Boutte could stretch the field as an inside or outside threat. The LSU pass catcher ran simple routes in college but possessed the athletic ability to improve on that.

However, Boutte's ball skills left a lot to be desired, as he developed a penchant for racking up drops. Scouts viewed Boutte as having the ability to work his way into a WR2/3 slot, barring any further major injuries.

Here's a look at Boutte's Pros and Cons coming into the NFL:

Pros:

He is a big game player

Possesses a decent mixture of speed and size

Possesses a twitchy plant and bursts to uncover smoothly underneath

Cons

Has had two major surgeries on his right ankle

Lack of technique as a catcher leads to regular drops