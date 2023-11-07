What is Keenan Allen’s ethnicity? Exploring Chargers WR's background

Keenan Allen has established himself as one of the best wideouts in the NFL. The Los Angeles Chargers star recently exceeded 10,000 receiving yards in the league during their Week 9 matchup against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

Allen reached the milestone in style, with a stunning 23-yard one-handed catch. The Chargers also won the game 27-6, taking their record to 4-4 for the campaign.

Nonetheless, since Allen reached a historic personal milestone, fans have been curious to learn more about his personal life, especially his ethnicity.

As per reports, Allen is of African-American ethnicity. He was born on April 27, 1992, in Greensboro, North Carolina, to parents Dorie Maynard-Lang and Keith Allen.

Allen attended Northern Guilford high school in Greensboro, North Carolina. He had an affinity for football and later commited to the University of California, playing three seasons with the California Golden Bears from 2010 to 2012.

Allen was then selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the third round of the 2013 NFL draft. He is currently in the middle of his 11th season with the team and has already earned five Pro Bowl honors.

Keenan Allen's NFL stats this season

Keenan Allen is enjoying another impressive season with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023. The wideout has racked up 720 yards and four touchdowns on 62 receptions across eight games.

Allen's performances have helped the Chargers to second in the AFC West with a 4-4 record. Brandon Staley's side will be hoping to improve on that record in the second half of the season to earn a playoff berth.

At the time of writing, Allen has recorded a total of 10,007 receiving yards and 56 touchdowns on 858 receptions in 134 appearances for the Chargers. He recently became only the 54th player in NFL history to surpass 10,000 receiving yards.

Allen is also only the second Chargers player to record more than 10,000 receiving yards for the team. He is second in franchise history in yards and receptions, only behind Antonio Gates.