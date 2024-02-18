What was Kenny Pickett's NFL Combine record like? Revisiting Steelers' QB's performance

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is a hometown hero, having spent most of his competitive football career playing in Pittsburgh. The 2022 first-round draft pick is a favorite of coach Mike Tomlin, and he has been a starter for the Steelers since his rookie season.

Coming into the 2022 NFL Draft, Kenny Pickett was compared to a prime Andy Dalton due to his intangibles. While he hasn't yet lived up to such lofty expectations, the New Jersey native still has a long career ahead of him.

Exploring Kenny Pickett's NFL Combine record from 2022

Kenny Pickett played college football for five seasons, so he was one of the most experienced quarterbacks coming into the NFL Combine. Scouts raved over his intangibles, and he performed admirably in the drills.

His results were:

10-Yard Split: 1.59 Seconds

20-Yd Shuttle: 4.29 Seconds

40-Yard Dash: 4.73 Seconds

Broad Jump: 10’ 1’’

Vertical Jump: 33.5’’

Pickett had an excellent showing at the Combine and was ranked as the fourth-best QB in terms of athleticism at the event.

His measurements were as follows:

Arm: 30 7/8’’

Hand: 8 1/2’’

Height: 6’ 3’’

Weight: 217 lbs

Kenny Pickett's scouting report

Kenny Pickett ended his college career as a four-year starter, boasting five years of experience at the collegiate level. Scouts noted his decent mobility and advanced skill in the pocket as a passer. Pickett featured in a passing scheme that used vertical concepts to create patented big-play opportunities.

However, that scheme left some easy points on the board, mainly when Pickett was tasked with improvising. It was also noted that Pickett worked with average anticipation but drove the rock with decent velocity. That skill stood out among his peers during the pre-draft passing drills.

However, it was widely accepted that Pickett's placement and touch needed work. Pickett can make any throw in the playbook, but he would only be able to execute against NFL-caliber pressure if he was willing to hang in there.

Here's a look at Pickett's pros and cons coming into the NFL:

Pros:

Has decent recognition and decisions on combination route throws to all levels

Has the potential to get better at recalibrating reads

Possessing arm strength to push deep outs

Possesses arm talent to make off-balance throws

Cons:

It does not throw with much of a finesse-based release

Finesse throws into buckets are well below decent

Poor placement and touch contributed to pesky drop issues