What was Kyle Dugger's NFL Combine record like? Revisiting Patriots' Safety's performance

Kyle Dugger is a solid part of the New England Patriots defensive rotation, with the Lenoir-Rhyne alumni improving his productivity each season. Dugger was drafted by the Patriots in the second round of the 2020 Draft, with Bill Belichick seeing a future starting-caliber safety in the versatile ball hawk.

This article will examine how Dugger performed in the 2020 NFL Combine and his scouting report coming out of college. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Exploring Kyle Dugger's NFL Combine record from 2020

Kyle Dugger was a big deal at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Before Dugger, the last player from the university was drafted into the NFL in 2000. However, due to his undeniable talent, the school saw a record number of visits during his college football career.

Hence, it wasn't surprising that most scouts had their eyes on him at the 2020 NFL Combine. The Decatur native did not disappoint, participating in five of the seven available drills.

His results were:

10-Yard Split: 1.52 Seconds

40-Yard Dash: 4.49 Seconds

Bench Press: 17 Reps

Broad Jump: 11’ 2’’

Vertical Jump: 42’’

Dugger had an excellent showing at the Combine and was ranked as the second-best safety in terms of athleticism at the event.

Furthermore, his measurements were:

Arm: 32 7/8’’

Hand: 10 3/8’’

Height: 6’ 1’’

Weight: 217 lbs

Expand Tweet

Kyle Dugger's scouting report

Kyle Dugger was viewed as a safety with the rare combination of top-level size, frightening speed, explosiveness, and top-tier production. Such attributes were hard to find at such a small school like Lenoir-Rhyne University, and that made Dugger even more of a mythical figure in the scouting circles.

Dugger mopped the floor against Division 2 opponents, and he regularly filled out the stat sheet and used his elite traits to decimate the opposition. Dugger occasionally showboated owing to a lack of competition, but he was known to kick it up a level when necessary.

Dugger also had a mean steak about him, and he played with controlled violence and carried an alpha mentality on the gridiron. He was one of the most unflappable safeties at the collegiate level.

However, scouts felt that Dugger needed to improve some of his fundamentals to become a star at the highest level. Aside from that, Dugger was projected to be a versatile safety that could develop into a regular NFL starter.

Here's a look at Dugger's pros and cons coming into the NFL:

Pros:

Advanced understanding of leverage in pursuit

It resembles a man playing against boys on the game film

Totaled six collegiate career punt return touchdowns

Unique blend of size, speed and explosiveness

Cons:

Inconsistent when rushing to fill in downhill

Looked bored at times, especially when involved in blowout wins

He needs to work on his footwork fundamentals