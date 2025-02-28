What was Kyle Hamilton’s NFL Combine record like? Revisiting Ravens star’s performance

Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton is one of the best players in his position in the NFL. He is one of the league's most dynamic defensive backs, can play almost anywhere he's asked to and is dependable in coverages. He can also deliver some massive hits when necessary. In short, he is everything an NFL team could ask for in a safety.

Hamilton has only been in the league for three years, but the way he plays is already motivating upcoming players in the same position. Nick Emmanwori of South Carolina, who is likely to be selected in the first round of this year's NFL Draft, spoke about what he observed in Hamilton's game and how it would be scary for the league if the two were paired up.

Before he became one of the league's best defensive backs, Hamilton was also an NFL hopeful like Emmanwori. He declared for the 2022 NFL draft following three years of collegiate football at Notre Dame, including a season where he was named a consensus All-American (2021).

A look at Kyle Hamilton’s NFL scouting combine performance

Kyle Hamilton, who was considered to be the best safety prospect and possibly the best overall talent in the draft before the 2022 scouting combine, did not make much of an impression in the 40-yard dash at the combine He tied for the poorest time in his position group with a 40-yard dash time of 4.59 seconds.

His lackluster 40-yard performance might have been due to rustiness though, because he had missed the end of the season due to a knee injury three months prior to the event. Hamilton lived up to his reputation as an athletic marvel by testing rather well in other explosive drills, such as a 38-inch vertical jump and a 131-inch broad jump.

An overview of Kyle Hamilton's official 2022 combine stats is shown below:

Height - 6 feet 4 inches

Weight - 220 pounds

Arm Length - 33 inches

Hand Size - 9 1/8 inches

40-yard Dash - 4.59 seconds

Vertical Jump - 38 inches

Broad Jump - 10 feet 11 inches

Three-cone Drill - 6.90 seconds

10-yard Split - 1.57 seconds

20-yard Split - 2.67 seconds

20-yard Shuttle - 4.32 seconds

Hamilton was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the 14th overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

A look at Kyle Hamilton’s NFL career so far

Kyle Hamilton played in 16 games (four starts) during his rookie season. He was selected to the PFWA All-Rookie Team after finishing the year with 62 total tackles, two sacks, five pass deflections, and one forced fumble.

Having been selected to two consecutive Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams (one First-team All-Pro) since then, he has now developed into arguably the best at his position in the NFL.

