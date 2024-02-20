What was Kyle Pitts' NFL Combine record like? Revisiting the Falcons TE's performance

Kyle Pitts has had a fairly amazing career in his first three seasons as a professional football player.

Despite missing multiple games while rehabbing from an injury in 2023, he still ranks 17th among tight ends in NFL history in terms of total yardage in their first three years. His touchdown totals could have been higher, though, given his ceiling.

Pitts was chosen fourth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft with the intention of providing the Falcons passing offense with the utmost offensive firepower. Due to his size and skill, Pitts is a threat all over the field and can cause havoc in the end zone.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Before Pitts, no tight end had been selected in the top 4 overall in a draft, so from the day he joined the league, hopes for the 23-year-old's future had been quite high.

Expand Tweet

Let's examine Kyle Pitts' performance during the Florida Gators Pro Day in 2021, before his selection as one of the top-5 draft picks that year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no on-field workouts or athletic assessments during the NFL Scouting Combine in 2021. As a result, candidates showcased their skills during their individual Pro Days.

Pitts stunned with a 40-yard sprint time of 4.44 seconds, weighing 245 pounds and standing six-foot-five at his Pro Day. Moreover, he had the longest wingspan (83 3/8 inches) of any tight end to have played in the league in the past two decades.

Below are Pitts' other official Pro Day statistics from 2021:

Arm length: 33+1⁄2 inches

10-yard split: 1.55 seconds

20-yard split: 2.59

20-yard shuttle: 4.35 seconds

3-cone drill: 7.12 seconds

Vertical jump: 33.5 inches

Broad jump: 10 feet 9 inches

Bench press: 22 reps

There was not a doubt that Pitts would be selected in the top-10 of the 2021 NFL Draft, even before his Pro Day.

As one of the most intriguing prospects in the entire draft class, there was discussion about him switching positions to play as a wide receiver at the next level or continue to play as a tight end due to his agility and receiving prowess.

Expand Tweet

Kyle Pitts' college football stats

Kyle Pitts enjoyed a successful career with the Florida Gators after deciding to play collegiate football for them.

In eight games during his final season in 2020, he finished with 770 yards, 43 catches and 12 touchdowns. It was his combination of stature, agility, hands, refinement and adaptability that allowed him to record such flamboyant numbers.

Pitts played in 32 games in three years with the Gators, accumulating 1,492 receiving yards from 100 receptions. He added 18 receiving touchdowns to his total.

Kyle Pitts was selected as a unanimous All-American and took home the John Mackey Award for being the best tight end in collegiate football in 2020.