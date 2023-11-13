What is Kyler Murray’s ethnicity? Exploring Cardinals QB’s background

Sunday, Nov. 12 marked Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's first game back after missing close to a year due to a knee injury. In that Week 10 game, he guided his team to a 25-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons, demonstrating his immense value to the club.

On August 7, 1997, Murray was born to Kevin Murray and Misun Henderson. Murray's father is African-American, but his mother is half Korean. His mother has stated repeatedly that she is accustomed to people noticing the physical distinctions between her and her son.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Murray was spotted in 2018 sporting a black kimono garment, a typical Asian outfit, with a print of a dragon. He chose to wear such an outfit in observance of his Asian ancestry.

"I'm honored to wear the South Korean flag on my helmet while playing. It's a wonderful way to pay tribute to my mother, my ancestry, and the variety of backgrounds that make up the NFL," Murray stated.

He has long been regarded as an ideal ambassador of the community and a vocal advocate of his Asian heritage. Amidst a wave of violence directed towards the Asian American community, the former Heisman Trophy winner issued a message on Twitter (now X) two years ago.

Murray tweeted, "I don't understand the hate."

Expand Tweet

Kyler Murray is credited by many with breaking down barriers and dispelling myths about the Asian community.

Expand Tweet

Kyler Murray's contract details

The University of Oklahoma product Kyler Murray was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the first overall choice in the 2019 NFL Draft. Murray was a junior at the University of Oklahoma when he earned the 2018 Heisman Trophy during his time playing NCAA football.

According to Spotrac, Murray's first contract was a 4-year, $35.6 million deal that came with a $23.5 million signing bonus and a $8.9 million average yearly pay.

Murray agreed to a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension ahead of the 2022 campaign, with $159.7 million guaranteed. With the deal, he was the third-highest paid quarterback in the NFL at the time.

Expand Tweet

Kyler Murray net worth 2023

Kyler Murray is a regular in the NFL, having gone from conquering the college football scene at Oklahoma to winning the AP Offensive Player of the Year with the Arizona Cardinals in his league debut season. Celebrity Net Worth estimates that in 2023, he has a $40 million net worth.

Although football accounts for a larger portion of Murray's net worth, Forbes notes that the 26-year-old quarterback has also made money through endorsement and collaboration agreements with businesses like Nike, BodyArmor, Nissan Motor, Faze Clan, and Rocket Companies.