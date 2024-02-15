What was Kyler Murray's NFL Combine record like? Revisiting Cardinals star's performance

Kyler Murray is one of the most polarizing players in the NFL. The Arizona Cardinals franchise QB is a perennial Pro Bowler with remarkable feet and a dynamite for an arm.

However, he has been called out for his inconsistencies, rumored love for Call of Duty, and inability to lead the Cardinals on a deep postseason run. Before the 2019 NFL Draft, he was the hottest commodity in college football.

His stellar performance in that year's NFL Combine enhanced that. Hence, we take a trip back memory lane to examine Murray's performance in the 2019 NFL Combine. Without further ado, let's get to it.

Exploring Kyler Murray's NFL Combine Record from 2019

Kyler Murray did not participate in any drills at the 2019 NFL Combine. He revealed that he, his agent, coaches and family decided that he should skip that portion of the Combine and wait until his college pro day to perform testing and passing drills.

As for the physical testing, Murray stunned scouts with his results. The Heisman Trophy measured five-foot-10 1/8 and weighed 207 pounds with 9 1/2 hands. These numbers were markedly higher than scouts and analysts initially predicted for the Oklahoma alum.

Kyler Murray's Player Comparison and Overview

Entering the NFL, Kyler Murray was compared with then-Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Murray was notably undersized but possessed elite playmaking talent.

Scouts saw him as an electric prospect with a live arm, good mental makeup and ability to produce at a high level in the ideal offense. Murray has mostly lived up to expectations.

These are some of Murray's pros and cons heading into the Draft:

Pros

Accurate and effective when throwing on the move

Gets through progressions and would not zero in on a primary target

Puts tired defenses in a severe bind

Rare ability to extend plays and make back-breaking throws

Throws a catchable ball with a nice touch

Twitchy ball-handler for effective delivery from RPO reads

Cons

Could struggle to see and throw over NFL-caliber defenders from the pocket

Has to implement more open-field slides when completing runs

Mechanical inconsistencies can cause throws to sail over intended targets

Too eager to challenge into double coverage