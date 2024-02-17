What was Kyren Williams' NFL Combine record like? Revisiting Rams RB's performance

Kyren Williams of the Los Angeles Rams demonstrated, during the 2023 season, that the team was wise to place their trust in him in a number of ways.

Williams gained 1,144 yards and scored 12 touchdowns through rushing in 2023. He made history as the team's first 1,000-yard rusher since Todd Gurley and was a key component of the Rams' postseason return after a disappointing 2022 campaign.

Williams' success is a result of his diligence, discipline, and team spirit. Let's examine his performance at the 2022 NFL scouting combine before he was signed to a professional contract.

Kyren Williams had a stellar collegiate career during his three seasons at Notre Dame. However, his unimpressive performance at the Scouting Combine hindered his chances of being selected early in the 2022 NFL Draft.

As a member of a potent group of running backs, Williams took center stage in Indianapolis two years ago in the hopes of leaving with a massive boost to his draft stock. However, the results of the tests did not support the outstanding performances he displayed during the previous two college football seasons.

Williams placed last out of 27 running backs who ran the 40-yard dash at the 2022 combine, clocking in at 4.65 seconds. His official NFL Scouting Combine numbers are listed below:

Height: 5 feet 9 inches

Weight: 194 Pounds

Hand size: 9 inches

40-yard Time: 4.65 seconds

Vertical Jump: 32 inches

Broad Jump: 9 feet, 8 inches

The Los Angeles Rams selected Williams with the 164th overall choice in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Kyren Williams' college football stats

Kyren Williams isn't particularly big for a running back at 5'9" and 194 pounds. He's hardly the fastest athlete around too, but, in his college football career at Notre Dame, he proved to be one of the hardest running backs to tackle despite his diminutive stature.

Williams was declared a starter for the Fighting Irish heading into his sophomore season in 2020. He amassed 1,125 running yards and 13 touchdowns on 211 rushes that season. He also collected 35 catches for 313 yards and one touchdown.

Kyren Williams amassed 2153 rushing yards and 27 scores on 419 rushes during his three seasons as a collegiate football player. He also caught 78 passes for 675 yards and four scores.