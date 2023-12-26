What is Lamar Jackson's Wonderlic test score? Revisiting Ravens QB's pre-draft assessments

2018 saw quarterback Lamar Jackson cap off a successful career at Louisville, where, in his sophomore year, he earned the Heisman Trophy. He had accumulated numerous highlight reel moments during his college football career, making him one of the major stars leading that year's NFL draft.

Jackson would have liked to have performed better on the Wonderlic test though, as his score of 13 was unsatisfactory.

The test is a 50-question evaluation that needs to be finished in 12 minutes and is comparable to an IQ test. For the test, an individual receives one point for each question they successfully answer.

It is not inherently tough to answer the test questions correctly, but it is very challenging to finish in the allocated time. If a player has a low Wonderlic score, it's usually not because they can't figure out the answer; instead, it's usually a result of bad time management.

Studies have shown no correlation between a low Wonderlic score and the ability to execute passes in football, despite the fact that a low score would be extremely detrimental for a professional engineer or scientist. In fact, there have been suggestions from time to time that clubs should pass on selecting players who scored highly on the test because they may be too self-sufficient and, hence, difficult to teach.

Jackson has been one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL since he entered the league, and his success there has eclipsed his Wonderlic test result.

Lamar Jackson's college football statistics

While attending Boynton Beach High School in Boynton Beach, Florida, Lamar Jackson was awarded the Lou Groza Palm Beach County High School Player of the Year award in 2014.

College football offers to play for the quarterback came from Auburn, Clemson, University of Louisville and Florida. In the end, he decided on Louisville because he was assured he would play quarterback only.

In addition to setting school records, Jackson won the Walter Camp Award and the Maxwell Award for being the finest all-around college football player during his sophomore year. In addition, he became the first player from Louisville to win the Heisman Trophy in 2016. He only had nine interceptions while throwing for 3,543 yards and 30 touchdowns that season. In addition, he scored 21 touchdowns on 1,571 yards of rushes.

Jackson maintained his spectacular performance in his junior year, throwing for 3,660 yards and 27 touchdowns in addition to 1,601 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground. In the Heisman vote, he came in third.

The Baltimore Ravens selected Lamar Jackson with the 32nd overall choice, the final pick of the first round in the 2018 NFL draft. The 26-year-old has achieved numerous accolades while playing in the NFL, including First-team All-Pro, Pro Bowl, NFL passing touchdown leader and NFL MVP.

