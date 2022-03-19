What was legendary NFL reporter John Clayton's cause of death?

The NFL community is collectively mourning John Clayton on Saturday. The legendary ESPN reporter passed away Friday after a brief illness, according to his family. Clayton was just 67 years old at the time of his death. He left behind a legacy that influenced many NFL insiders in the business today.

John Clayton made an impact on everyone he met in life. After his passing, countless tributes came flooding in through social media.

Those who worked with him in any of his jobs thanked him for being a kind soul. In the 1990s and early 2000s, Clayton was a central source of NFL news and inside information.

Even if you never met Clayton personally, he was a recognizable figure in NFL media. He was a respected football genius. In addition, his 2012 ESPN commercial was a massive hit.

Iconic John Clayton commercial will always remain a classic

John Clayton (Courtesy of bostonglobe.com)

If you were a sports fan but didn't know about John Clayton, that changed in 2012. His commercial promoting ESPN's main broadcast at the time, SportsCenter, was a widespread success.

In the commercial, Clayton gives brief insight into a football-related query. Following the interview, McClain removed his suit to rock a tank top. He let his hair out into a long ponytail. With rock music playing, he plops onto a bed, announces to his mom that he's done working, and chows down on some Chinese food.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter John Clayton will be remembered in so many ways, from how he looked after his wife Pat, to the mark he made in reporting, to the standard he set. He dedicated his life to his wife and to football. He was a pioneer, a caretaker, a Hall of Famer and a slayer, in every sense. John Clayton will be remembered in so many ways, from how he looked after his wife Pat, to the mark he made in reporting, to the standard he set. He dedicated his life to his wife and to football. He was a pioneer, a caretaker, a Hall of Famer and a slayer, in every sense. https://t.co/34rFeSjiEW

Clayton's personality got to shine brighter than ever in that commercial. But those that knew him for his football mind remember his intellect and dedication to covering the sport.

The longtime journalist got his start covering the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1972. He worked for various publications covering the Steelers until 1986. He then covered the Seattle Seahawks until 1995, when ESPN brought him in.

With ESPN, Clayton appeared on TV shows, reported on inside information, and followed the game better than anyone. He served as a mentor to those who came in after him and tried to make everyone feel welcomed.

Dan Graziano @DanGrazianoESPN I don't understand how to even process the loss of John Clayton. A legend and a truly special teammate. Literally no one made me feel more welcome when I got to ESPN. Loved what he did, and never stopped wanting to help. Damn, I hope he knew how much it meant. I don't understand how to even process the loss of John Clayton. A legend and a truly special teammate. Literally no one made me feel more welcome when I got to ESPN. Loved what he did, and never stopped wanting to help. Damn, I hope he knew how much it meant.

Clayton continued to cover football, despite being released by ESPN in 2017, and tweeted as recently as March 10, covering Russell Wilson's trade to the Denver Broncos.

The only thing Clayton loved more than the NFL was his wife, Patricia Clayton, and son, Gerald Clayton.

We at Sportskeeda mourn "The Professor" and express our condolences. Clayton was a pioneer of the industry who set an example for what all journalists and insiders should aspire to be.

Edited by Windy Goodloe