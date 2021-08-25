What is a Lisfranc injury and how long until Jaguars RB Travis Etienne returns?

Jaguars' rookie running back, Travis Etienne, will miss his rookie season due to a Lisfranc injury. Jacksonville selected the former Clemson running back with their 25th overall pick in the 2021 draft. Many fans felt Etienne's selection was to bring a familiar face to Jacksonville for their rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Sources: #Jaguars 1st round RB Travis Etienne suffered a significant tear, a serious Lisfranc injury that knocks him out for the next several months and potentially the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 24, 2021

With the news breaking that Travis Etienne will be on IR for the entire 2021 season, let's take a look at what a Lisfranc injury is and when Etienne can return.

What is a Lisfranc injury?

The Lisfranc joint is the point at which the metatarsal bones and tarsal bones connect. There's a challenging band that combines the two joints, which is the Lisfranc ligament. Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne suffered an injury common to football players.

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne to undergo foot surgery, out at least 12 weeks. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/wKmogQsrev — NFL (@NFL) August 24, 2021

There are three different types of Lisfranc injuries. Here's a quick look at the different types of Lisfranc injuries.

Sprains: The Lisfranc ligament and other ligaments on the bottom of the midfoot are more robust than those on the top of the midfoot. When the ligament stretches, it causes instability in the joint in the middle of the foot.

The Lisfranc ligament and other ligaments on the bottom of the midfoot are more robust than those on the top of the midfoot. When the ligament stretches, it causes instability in the joint in the middle of the foot. Fractures: When a break occurs in the Lisfranc joint, it can be either an avulsion fracture or a breakthrough in the bone or bones in the midfoot.

When a break occurs in the Lisfranc joint, it can be either an avulsion fracture or a breakthrough in the bone or bones in the midfoot. Dislocation: The Lisfranc joint may be forced from its normal position.

Even though Travis Etienne suffered a common football injury, it can become serious quickly. If too much pressure builds up, it could damage the nerves, blood vessels, and muscles in the foot. The Jaguars and Etienne made the right decision on sitting out the 2021 season.

When can the Jaguars expect Travis Etienne back on the field?

The Jacksonville Jaguars running back received great news when his X-rays came back negative. Ian Rapoport posted on his Twitter regarding Etienne's injury after Jacksonville's game against the Saints. This is what he said:

"Jaguars RB Travis Etienne spotted on crutches after the game, suffered a Lisfranc injury, and will have further tests today, a source said. X-rays were negative, so the belief is it's just a sprain. Exams today will determine how long he's out."

Travis Etienne's injury will sideline him for his rookie season. The Jacksonville Jaguars had high hopes for their 2021 season with Etienne in the backfield. Those hopes will be postponed until next season.

Edited by Diptanil Roy