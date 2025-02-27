What was Luke Kuechly's NFL Combine record like? Revisiting Panthers legend’s performance

On Thursday's NFL Combine on-field drills, scouts will be watching to see which players can sprint the fastest, jump the highest and move the fastest. Although the combine isn't an accurate predictor of a player's future, several NFL greats have performed exceptionally well there over the years.

Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly attended the NFL Combine in 2012 after playing college football for the Boston College Eagles. Here's a look at the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner's performance from 13 years ago at the pre-draft event.

A look at Luke Kuechly’s NFL Scouting Combine performance

Luke Kuechly was considered the best linebacker in his draft class when he announced in January 2012 that he would not be playing his final year of college football eligibility.

Kuechly's lack of quickness and athleticism was the main criticism directed at him before the 2012 NFL draft. However, he dispelled any remaining concerns by showcasing exceptional pass coverage skills during the combine and pro day workouts.

Kuechly had the quickest 60-yard shuttle time (11.43 seconds), the third-highest vertical jump (38.0 inches) and the third-fastest 40-yard dash speed (4.58 seconds) among linebackers.

He performed the 225-pound bench press 27 times during his session, making him the sixth-strongest linebacker in that class. Following his workouts, he said that he felt he had much to prove at the combine.

The Carolina Panthers selected Kuechly with the ninth overall pick in the first round, and many evaluators think that it was his performance at the combine that improved his draft stock.

A look at Luke Kuechly’s NFL career

Luke Kuechly led the NFL in regular season tackles with 164, registered eight pass deflections, a sack, a pair of interceptions and three fumble recoveries in his rookie campaign. He was selected to the PFWA All-Rookie Team and won the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award for his efforts.

During his NFL tenure, Kuechly took charge of a ferocious Panthers defense. However, the consequences of his concussions forced him to quit at 28 years old. His eight-year career, which many believe is deserving of being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was highlighted by seven Pro Bowl selections, five first-team All-Pro selections, one Defensive Player of the Year award and a spot on the 2010 All-Decade Team.

