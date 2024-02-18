What was Mac Jones' NFL Combine record like? Revisiting Patriots' QB's performance

Mac Jones is at a crossroads in his young NFL career. The Alabama Crimson Tide spent most of the 2023-24 season in a QB1 battle with Bailey Zappe. All signs are pointing to the New England Patriots drafting a replacement in the 2024 NFL Draft.

It seems a long since Jones was heralded as the most Pro-ready shot-caller in the 2021 NFL Draft. Three years later, Jones is seemingly fighting a losing battle to be a regular starter in the league.

In this article, we examine Jones' performance in the 2021 NFL Combine and his stock heading into Draft Day. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Exploring Mac Jones' NFL Combine record from 2021

Mac Jones had a stellar reputation coming into the 2021 NFL Combine, so it wasn't surprising when he elected to forgo the drills.

These were his Combine measurements in 2021:

Arm - 32 5/8’’

Hand - 9 3/4’’

Height - 6’ 3’’

Weight - 217 lbs

Mac Jones' scouting report

Mac Jones had a solid college football career with the Alabama Crimson Tide. A Nick Saban School of Football student, Jones ended his college football career with the Maxwell and Walter Camp Player of the Year Honors.

Scouts viewed Jones as a passer with above-average accuracy following a college career filled with eye-popping production. Jones' pass selection was a significant strength, and his ability to get the best out of his weapons was noteworthy.

Furthermore, while Jones has yet to show a knack for improvisation, he showcased his uncanny ability to embarrass defenders if given the room to scramble.

However, despite all the merits, Jones had some notable flaws in his game. One was his penchnt to fret while under pressure from competitive pass-rush defenses. Hence, scouts viewed him as having low-end starting potential but nothing significantly higher.

Here's a glimpse into Jones' Pros and Cons heading into the NFL:

Pros

Played in a pro-style offense for years

Possesses enough accuracy to get balls to receivers without making them break stride

Rather confident when making placement throws

Reads the defense like a seasoned pro

Cons

Gets panicky when properly pressured

Possesses mid-level release quickness