What did Mac Jones score on the Wonderlic test? Patriots QB's pre-draft numbers explored

Mac Jones, the New England Patriots quarterback, has had an up-and-down start to his NFL career. The former Alabama Crimson Tide star began his NFL career in New England as Tom Brady's heir. The Patriots have decided not to exercise Jones’ fifth-year option, leaving his future uncertain.

According to BVM Sports, Mac Jones took the Wonderlic Test as part of his pre-draft process. The bachelor's degree holder in business communications scored 19/50. That didn't affect his draft stock, as the New England Patriots picked him with the 15th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Mac Jones' pre-draft scouting report

Scouts viewed Mac Jones as a prospect who possessed slightly above-average accuracy as a passer. The Alabama Crimson Tide alum had a redshirt junior year of stellar production playing for Nick Saban.

Jones' biggest strengths heading into the draft were his ball placement and accuracy, as he developed the reputation of hitting wide receivers and tight ends with the ball in their stride.

Scouts viewed Jones as the most pro-ready QB in his draft class, which was saying a lot, as Trevor Lawrence was part of said draft class.

Furthermore, Mac Jones might not have been the most improvisational player, but he had the knack for hurting defenses with his feet if given the chance. Jones possessed sneaky athleticism and a big body to absorb hits.

However, Jones' footage showed that he was more of a game manager than a game changer. Throughout his college football career, he depended heavily on his elite-level teammates to get the job done. Scouts thought Jones might be a decent backup or a plus-caliber starter.

Here's a look at Jones' pros and cons coming into the NFL:

Pros:

Has a great feeling for the pocket, both as a passer and runner

Relatively confident in making placement throws

Sneaky elusiveness when forced to use his feet as a runner

Wins the battle at the back shoulder

I won't take unnecessary risks all too often

Cons:

Has notable trouble finding open targets in the direction where the heat comes from

Possessing average release quickness

Shows visible frustration when reads do not immediately come together