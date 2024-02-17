What was Mark Andrews' NFL Combine record? Revisiting Ravens TE's performance

Mark Andrews has earned a reputation for being one of the most competent tight ends in the NFL. He has formed an almost telepathic understanding with Lamar Jackson, and the duo has helped propel the Baltimore Ravens to numerous postseason berths.

However, Andrews hasn't always been an analytical darling, and his credentials weren't set in stone heading into the 2018 NFL Draft.

In this article, we will look at Andrews' performance in the 2018 NFL Combine and what made the Baltimore Ravens take a chance on the versatile tight end.

Exploring Mark Andrews' NFL Combine record from 2018

Oklahoma Sooners alum Mark Andrews came into the NFL Combine with quite a reputation. The Scottsdale, Arizona native had a stellar collegiate career and was among the best players in the NCAA.

He had a decent showing at the NFL Combine and recorded the following scores during the drills:

10-Yard Split - 1.66 Seconds

20-Yd Shuttle - 4.38 Seconds

3-Cone Drill - 7.34 Seconds

40-Yard Dash - 4.67 Seconds

Bench Press - 17 Reps

Broad Jump - 9’ 5’’

Vertical Jump - 31’’

Andrews has always been praised for his ideal tight-end physique. These were his measurements at the 2018 NFL Combine:

Arm - 32 1/2’’

Hand - 9 1/2’’

Height - 6’ 5’’

Weight - 256 lbs

Mark Andrews' scouting report

A former wide receiver who played with a wideout's mentality in a tight end's body, Andrews is a pass catcher with a feather-like feel for route adjustments and playing in space against patented zone coverage.

He proved to be a vast and reliable target in Oklahoma's offense, and never needed much space to haul in a pass attempt. However, coming out of college, the player needed more desire and fundamentals to serve as a reliable blocker. This is a notable reason for his draft stock plummeting on draft day.

Here's a look at Andrews' Pros and Cons coming into the NFL:

Pros:

Ability to use his body to leverage positioning at the crown of the route

He has exquisite footwork and athleticism for his size

Rather crafty in adjusting routes

Tendency to mismatch defensive backs with his stocky frame

Cons:

Does not look for enough work on the defense

Lacks aggression

Shows poor effort as a blocker