What did Marshawn Lynch score on the Wonderlic test? Exploring the former Seahawks' RB's pre-draft numbers

Marshawn Lynch is one running back that needs no introduction among NFL circles. The Seattle Seahawks legend was one of the most dominant players of his era, and his trademark running style has seldom been seen at the highest level. Lynch was a key contributor to the Seahawks' only Super Bowl win of the 2000s and was a crucial part of Pete Carroll's offense for many years.

Marshawn Lynch took the Wonderlic Test as part of the 2007 Draft Combine process. According to the Wonderlic Test Practice website, Lynch scored 14.

Pitting Marshawn Lynch's Wonderlic score against Dalvin Cook

Most players invited to the NFL Combine take the Wonderlic Test, and over the years, we've seen the test become a staple in the draft process.

Another dominant runner to take the test was Dalvin Cook, with the Florida State Seminoles legend taking the test as part of the 2017 NFL Draft process. Cook scored 11 and is still going strong in the NFL.

The Minnesota Vikings selected Cook in the second round of the 2017 Draft. The versatile RB has racked up four Pro Bowl nods in his six seasons in the NFL. Cook has been part of three franchises: the Vikings, the New York Jets, and the Baltimore Ravens. The Seminoles' all-time leading rusher is also the older brother of Buffalo Bills starting RB James Cook.

As for Marshawn Lynch, the California Golden Bears alum had a stellar 12-year career playing at the highest level. Lynch was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2007, but it wasn't until he joined the Seattle Seahawks in 2010 that his talent truly shone.

Lynch won one Super Bowl title, earned one first-team All-Pro nod, one second-team All-Pro selection, five Pro Bowl selections, two rushing touchdowns leader titles, and a spot on the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. Lynch's trademark run was known as "Beast Mode".

Top Five Wonderlic Test scores for running backs

The Wonderlic Test was a big part of the NFL Draft process. Hundreds of prospective NFL players have taken the test. Here's a shortlist of the highest-scoring running backs in Wonderlic history:

Zach Zenner - 35 Dare Ogunbowale - 35 Ezekiel Elliott - 32 Danny Woodhead - 29 Charles Scott - 26