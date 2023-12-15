What is Marvin Lewis doing now? Former Bengals HC’s life explored

Former head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals Marvin Lewis is presently Kenny Dillingham's special assistant at Arizona State University football.

From 2003 to 2018, Lewis, who is now 65 years old, led the Bengals as their head coach for 16 years. Despite having a solid career record of 131-122-3 and winning the 2009 AP Coach of the Year award, Lewis was noted for his playoff stumbles. In seven attempts as an NFL head coach, he was unable to achieve any postseason victories. His 131 career victories, however, are the most in franchise history.

At Arizona State, Lewis is presently in his fourth year of employment. Before taking on the position of co-defensive coordinator in 2020 and advisor in 2021, he served as the team's caretaker defensive backs coach in 2019.

Lewis said in December 2022 that he was prepared to take the helm of an NFL team once more. His argument was presented on Adam Schefter's podcast.

Regarding his desire to return to the league as a head coach, Lewis answered:

"Yes, 100%. I really do have the drive, have the fire, and the energy to do it.”

Lewis's résumé may suggest that he should be doing more than merely helping out in college football. Before taking the helm as Bengals coach, he was a highly successful defensive coordinator who oversaw the storied 2000 Baltimore Ravens unit.

Marvin Lewis played an important role in Bengals' transformation

Before Marvin Lewis became head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2003, the team was going through a terrible period in the NFL. Even though the team was unable to win a playoff game during Lewis' 16-year tenure, he managed to turn around the team's fortunes. Though his record may not always reflect it, he made significant changes to the Bengals that helped the team win AFC titles following his departure.

With a team that had only 11 winning seasons out of 45 prior to his arrival, Lewis had a 131-122 record during his time.

Marvin Lewis led the Bengals to the postseason each year from 2011 to 2014, marking the first time the team ever made it to the playoffs three times in a row. Lewis became the 37th coach in NFL history to win 100 regular season games in the 2014 campaign. He holds the record of being the Cincinnati Bengals coach with most victories.