What was Mason Rudolph's NFL Combine record like? Revisiting Steelers QB's performance

Since entering the NFL, Mason Rudolph has primarily lived up to his pre-draft billing. Scouts saw him as a serviceable backup at the highest level, and so far, he's doing just that with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rudolph enjoyed a decent college football career with Oklahoma State and came into the NFL Combine with much to prove. This article will take a trip down memory lane to see how the Oklahoma State alum performed. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Exploring Mason Rudolph's NFL Combine record from 2018

Mason Rudolph had a stellar college football career playing for Oklahoma State. Hence, he knew he needed to make the most of an invitation to the 2018 NFL Combine. However, Rudolph participated in just three out of seven available drills.

His results were:

10-Yard Split - 1.63 Seconds

40-Yard Dash - 4.85 Seconds

Vertical Jump - 26’’

Hence, Rudolph had a distinctly average showing at the Combine and was ranked as the 16th-best QB in terms of athleticism at the event.

Furthermore, his measurements were:

Arm - 32 3/8’’

Hand - 9 1/8’’

Height - 6’ 5’’

Weight - 235 lbs

Mason Rudolph's scouting report

Mason Rudolph is a prime example of how elite collegiate passers don't always translate into the NFL. While the OSU alum won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm and Sammy Baugh Awards, scouts were never sold on his ability to take such form to the pros.

Scouts viewed Mason Rudolph as a decent-sized pocket quarterback who had shown steady improvement as a passer up to that point. Rudolph was seen as more of a play-action and downfield passer than a QB who could win with sheer precision or brute arm strength.

Hence, scouts viewed Rudolph as an early backup with the potential of ending up as an average-to-below-average starting caliber QB in the NFL.

Here's a look at Rudolph's pros and cons coming into the NFL:

Pros:

Keeps eyes focused on the downfield when gliding around the pocket

More than willing and able to drop his head and get to the first down if need be

Phenomenal size and the tendency to stand tall in the pocket

Reads safeties and moves to progressions impressively

Cons:

Has dealt with ball security issues as a starter

Rather inexperienced as a rollout passer

Throws come out wobbly at times