What did Matthew Stafford score on the Wonderlic test? Exploring the Rams' QB's pre-draft numbers

Matthew Stafford proves that most quarterbacks enjoy their best years in their late 30s. The Los Angeles Rams shot caller is putting up career highs as part of Sean McVay's side, and he has long dispelled the notion of him being a stat merchant on a mediocre franchise.

Stafford was instrumental to the Rams' Super Bowl 2022 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and he's currently a significant player in the team's ongoing rebuild.

Matthew Stafford took the Wonderlic Test ahead of the 2009 NFL Draft. According to the Wonderlic Test website, Stafford scored 38, one of the highest in that year's Draft class.

Pitting Matthew Stafford's Wonderlic score against Josh Allen

Back in the day, NFL scouts and executives paid rapt attention to the Wonderlic Test when grading QBs ahead of the draft.

One major franchise QB to take the test was Josh Allen, with the perennial Pro Bowler taking the test as part of the 2018 NFL Draft preparation. Allen scored 37 on the test and was also among the highest-graded shot callers in his draft class.

The Buffalo Bills picked Josh Allen in round one of the 2018 Draft. The dual-threat quarterback has become one of the best passers in the league and has accolades to back it up.

Allen has earned a second-team All-Pro selection and two Pro Bowl nods and has the highest passer rating in a single postseason. The Wyoming alum has guided the Bills to numerous deep postseason runs, and could only be a matter of time before Allen guides the Bills to the big game.

As for Matthew Stafford, the Georgia alum has done well for himself. Stafford was selected first overall in the 2009 Draft. He has since gone on to win one Super Bowl trophy, the 2011 Comeback Player of the Year Award, two Pro Bowl selections, and he's a Detroit Lions All-Time Team member.

Furthermore, Matthew Stafford is tied with Kirk Cousins for having the most fourth-quarter comebacks in a season (8) and has the most career playoff passing yards per game with 307.9.

Top 10 Wonderlic Test results for quarterbacks

Here's a list of the top 10 highest-scoring QBs in the Wonderlic Test:

Ryan Fitzpatrick - 40 Greg McElroy - 40 Jason Maas - 40 Blaine Gabbert - 40 Drew Henson - 40 Ryan Nassib - 40 Bruce Eugene - 40 Hugh Millen - 40 Carson Wentz - 40 Alex Smith - 40