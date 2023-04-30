What is the meaning of Mr. Irrelevant in NFL Draft? Exploring term's meaning and history

"Mr. Irrelevant" is a nickname for the final pick in the annual NFL Draft. This pick belongs to the team with the last overall pick of the Draft, and it has become something of a legend in the last decade or so.

The tradition started in 1976 when former NFL wideout Paul Salata created the title and started "Irrelevant Week," a holiday for the last pick after the Draft. Salata was the one to announce the final selection every year until 2014, when his daughter took over.

There is no shame in being the last pick, as it is already a significant victory getting drafted into the NFL in the first place.

In 2009, Ryan Succop was the last pick in the NFL Draft."Mr. Irrelevant," as the last pick is known.255 other players were selected before him.Since then, Succop has:• played 14 NFL seasons• won a Super Bowl (LV)• become one of the best kickers of his era

Has a Mr. Irrelevant ever won a Super Bowl?

Yes, a certain "Mr. Irrelevant" has won the Super Bowl, and the honor belongs to Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop, the last player off the board in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Succop won the 2020 Super Bowl as a member of the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers that routed the Kansas City Chiefs. He played a part in the victory, thus breaking the Super Bowl jinx for such players. Ironically, the team he helped beat, the Kansas City Chiefs, selected him back in 2009.

Has a Mr. Irrelevant ever made the Hall of Fame?

No, there's currently no "Mr. Irrelevant" in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The closest to achieving the feat was Jacque MacKinnon. MacKinnon was picked last in the 1961 NFL Draft but appeared in the AFL with the Chargers. He played 10 seasons as a pass-catching tight end and durable fullback and helped the Chargers win their only championship in 1963.

The lowest-drafted player currently in the Pro Football Hall of Fame is Roosevelt Brown. Brown was picked number 321 overall as an offensive tackle out of Morgan State in the 27th round of the 1953 draft. He had a stellar NFL career and was inducted into the prestigious Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1975.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Toledo's Desjuan Johnson is the final pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, coined "Mr. Irrelevant".



The last 10 Mr. Irrelevant picks all played at least 1 game in the NFL.



That includes Brock Purdy, who was the 1st Mr. Irrelevant to throw an NFL pass. Toledo's Desjuan Johnson is the final pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, coined "Mr. Irrelevant".The last 10 Mr. Irrelevant picks all played at least 1 game in the NFL.That includes Brock Purdy, who was the 1st Mr. Irrelevant to throw an NFL pass. https://t.co/TaNyG98cGm

The Past Ten Mr. Irrelevants

2014 - Lonnie Ballentine, Safety, Houston Texans

2015 - Gerald Christian, Tight End, Arizona Cardinals

2016 - Kalan Reed, Cornerback, Tennessee Titans

2017 - Chad Kelly, Quarterback, Denver Broncos

2018 - Trey Quinn, Wide Receiver, Washington Redskins

2019 - Caleb Wilson, Tight End, Arizona Cardinals

2020 - Tae Crowder, Linebacker, New York Giants

2021 - Grant Stuard, Linebacker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2022 - Brock Purdy, Quarterback, San Francisco 49ers

2023 - Desjuan Johnson, Defensive End, Los Angeles Rams

