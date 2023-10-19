What does Mecole Hardman add to the Chiefs offense? Analyzing WR's impact

Mecole Hardman came back home to the team that drafted him and where he picked up two Super Bowl rings. The New York Jets, who signed him in March, traded him back to the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday. One catch for six yards as a New York jet is severe under usage for one of the NFL's biggest deep threats.

Hardman brings speed to this offense that is seriously lacking a deep threat. Justin Watson was the main threat down the field for Patrick Mahomes, but Watson was injured in a 19-8 win over Denver on Oct. 12.

Defenses have done everything they possibly can to stop Mahomes from throwing the ball down the field, and thus the offense has had to grind and check it down more.

Hardman showcased his speed by running the 40-yard dash in 4.33 seconds before the Chiefs drafted him in the second round in 2019. He may not be as good as Jaylen Waddle, but Hardman was the first speedster to play alongside Tyreek Hill. His best campaign was in 2021, when he finished with 693 receiving yards but he only played eight games in 2022 because of injuries.

Still, that explosive element Hardman presents changes everything for the Kanas City Chiefs' offense, which is desperately in need of help at the receiver position.

In 2022, the Chiefs offense also lacked talent in the receiving room yet had an elite offense and won the Super Bowl. Can lightning strike twice?

Mecole Hardman once won a race with a 4.22 40 time

There was an unconventional race between Mecole Hardman, Justin Jefferson, Devin White and Henry Ruggs in 2021. Nonetheless, Hardman ran a 4.22, which few have ever done.

After Hardman hit 21.87 mph on a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans a few seasons ago, Tyreek Hill wanted to race the young receiver, and Hill won by a hair.

The speed and ability have never been in question, the only issue is if Mecole Hardman can remain healthy. He missed the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles due to injury and also missed eight regular season games in 2022.

The Chiefs, off the back of this trade, look primed to bounce back and be one of the league's best offenses again.