What did Michael Thomas have surgery on? Exploring Saints WR's recovery status for 2023 NFL season

Since the 2020 season, wideout Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints has struggled with injuries. Over the last three years, he only played ten regular season games. Currently, he is in the recovery process to become healthy ahead of the new season.

Thomas underwent surgery for the first time in 2021 to fix the tear in his deltoid and other tendons in his ankle when he was injured in the season opener in 2020. In the third game of last season, he fractured a toe on his right foot, necessitating another surgery.

Thomas believes that his body declined the hardware he received due to the procedure from last year.

The 30-year-old not only had to deal with his injury problems, but his body also rejected the hardware utilized in two operations, making it difficult for him to recover fully. Recently, he opened up about the injury and the recovery.

"I don't want to use this as an excuse," Thomas told ESPN. "But also, when you get surgeries and they put hardware in, sometimes your body rejects the hardware."

Michael Thomas's injury records since 2020

In the past few years, Michael Thomas has experienced several injuries and health problems.

Thomas has battled to keep his fitness after his outstanding 2019 campaign, in which he established the NFL's single-season receiving mark with 149.

From the moment he entered the league in 2016, Michael Thomas displayed all the qualities of a superstar. He swiftly cemented himself as the Saints' top offensive target.

Thomas had four consecutive campaigns with 1,000 yards, and in the fourth, he was honored as the offensive player of the year.

In addition to leading the NFL in yardage in 2019, he topped the league in catches in both the 2018 and 2019 campaigns.

Early in the 2020 season, Thomas began to exhibit persistent injury issues. He only played in seven games due to a high ankle sprain he sustained in the first week of that season. He had ankle surgery, but an impediment made him sit out the entire 2021 campaign. He played just three games last season due to a toe ailment.