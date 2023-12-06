What is Mike McDaniel's ethnicity? Exploring Dolphins HC's background

Mike McDaniel took over as head coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2022. In less than two seasons, he has transformed the franchise into one of the best offensive units in the NFL.

This season, the Dolphins are leading the AFC East with a 9-3 record after Week 13 and have all but confirmed a playoff berth. Since McDaniel is doing a fine job in Miami, fans have been curious to learn more about his personal life, especially his ethnicity and background.

By his own admission, Mike McDaniel is biracial. His mother, Donna is white, while his father, Mike Sr., was of African-American heritage.

While speaking to ESPN in 2022, after being appointed as the Dolphins' head coach, McDaniel said:

"First and foremost, I'm biracial. My mom's white, my dad's Black. I've been extremely proud of that my whole life.

"It is a unique experience, being a race and then fully acknowledging that most outside observers, when they perceive you, they identify you as something other than the race you are. When you're younger and that is happening, it's very, very confusing."

Unfortunately, Mike Sr. passed away in a car crash in 1987, when McDainel was just four years old. He was raised by his mother Donna, who reportedly worked as a credit consultant at Monfort Beef in Greeley and later as a seller in a meat delivery company.

McDaniel attended Smokey Hill High School in Aurora, Colorado. He then graduated from Yale University in 2004, with a degree in history.

Mike McDaniel net worth: How much is the Miami Dolphins HC worth in 2023?

Miami Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel

According to multiple reports, Mike McDaniel is worth around $5 million in 2023. He has made a small fortune through his coaching career.

After graduating from Yale, McDaniel took up the role of a coaching intern in 2005. He has served as an assistant coach for the Houston Texans, the then-Washington Redskins, Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers.

In 2021, McDaniel got his first offensive coordinator position with the 49ers. In 2022, he was appointed as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

McDaniel signed a four-year contract with the Dolphins. As per reports from The Sports Daily, he makes around $3.5 million per year.

McDaniel led the Dolphins to the playoffs in his first season with the team. However, Miami lost to the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round.

The Dolphins are once again set to reach the playoffs this year. However, McDaniel will hope to guide his team on a deep run in the postseason.