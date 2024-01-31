What is Mike Shanahan doing now? All about Kyle Shanahan’s father

The Denver Broncos won back-to-back Super Bowls in 1997 and 1998 under coach Mike Shanahan, who was at the helm from 1995 to 2008. His contributions to Denver's offense are widely recognized.

His coaching legacy is evident in players who have achieved great success after learning from him. Some of the biggest talents in the game, like Mike McDaniel, Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan, Matt LaFleur and DeMeco Ryans, all learnt from him.

Shanahan, who departed the Broncos in 2008, coached the Redskins from 2010 to 2013, leading them to a 24–40 record. He then declared his retirement from the league in Dec. 2013, after the team fired him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Since there is no indication that Shanahan has recently taken on any coaching or broadcasting responsibilities, it is assumed that he is currently enjoying his retirement away from the demands of football management.

Expand Tweet

Shanahan, who is the most successful coach in Denver Broncos history, has also had coaching positions with the Los Angeles Raiders (1988–1989) and the Washington Redskins (2010–2013).

His postseason record is 8-6, and his overall career record is 178-144. His regular season and postseason winning percentages are .552 and .571, respectively.

Shanahan's winning rate during his tenure as head coach of the Broncos is .616 during the regular season and .615 during the postseason. In 2021, he was admitted into the Broncos Ring of Fame.

As a head coach and coordinator, Shanahan participated in five Super Bowls, winning three of them.

Expand Tweet

How is Kyle Shanahan related to Mike Shanahan?

There are six fathers who were head coaches in the NFL whose sons became coaches in the league as well. Among those dads is Mike Shanahan.

Don and Dave Shula, Bum and Wade Phillips, Buddy and Rex Ryan, Jim Mora Sr. and Jim Mora Jr., and Mike and Dick Nolan make up the other father-son NFL coaching duos.

Mike, Kyle's father, was the offensive coordinator for the University of Minnesota when he had the San Francisco 49ers head coach. Later, the senior Shanahan became an assistant in the NFL before accepting a position as the Raiders' head coach. Additionally, he won two Super Bowls while leading the Broncos from 1995 to 2008.

Expand Tweet

In 2004, Kyle Shanahan took his first NFL job as an offensive quality control coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. From 2010 to 2013, he was a member of his father's Washington Redskins staff.

Kyle Shanahan has the opportunity to make history this season by being the first Super Bowl-winning coach's son to also win a Super Bowl. His team, the San Francisco 49ers, will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 11 in the 2024 Super Bowl.