What is Miles Killebrew’s ethnicity? All about Steelers safety’s heritage

Miles Killebrew is a safety and special teams player for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Detroit Lions drafted the Southern Utah alum in the fourth round in 2016.

Killebrew is an African American and, while at Southern Utah, was an African American student union Top-One Percenter in Nevada. He was also a two-time first-team all-league and academic all-state honoree.

Miles Killebrew’s college football career

Miles Killebrew was recruited by numerous teams, but he eventually chose Southern Utah. He then spent four successful years with the program.

Killebrew redshirted in his first year, giving him ample time to familiarize himself with the nitty-gritty of college football.

Killebrew became an integral part of the defense in year two, starting all 11 games at strong safety and finishing third on the squad with 69 tackles. He also added five passes broken up (which co-led the team) and a fumble recovery and was named honorable mention All-Big Sky.

His third season was similar to his second, as Killebrew etched his name into Southern Utah history. The future NFL draft pick amassed 54 total tackles and recovered two fumbles. One of those fumbles was returned for 89 yards, which at the time was the second-longest fumble return in SUU history.

Killebrew played all 12 games in his last collegiate season in 2014, finishing with amassing 101 total tackles, two tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, three interceptions, 105 return yards, and one touchdown. He was named to the All-Big Sky defensive second team.

Miles Killebrew’s NFL career

The Detroit Lions drafted Miles Killebrew with a fourth-round pick in 2016.

Killebrew was a member of the Lions for the first five years of his NFL career. He achieved moderate success as a safety.

However, his career took off when he switched to the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the 2021 season. He has since become integral to Mike Tomlin's defense and earned the first All-Pro selection and Pro Bowl nod of his career in 2023.

