What is Mina Kimes' ethnicity? Exploring ESPN analyst's background

ESPN analyst Mina Kimes became the talk of the town on social media after appearing on Week 15's ManningCast. The reporter was a guest on the show during the Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles broadcast on Monday Night Football.

Since then, fans have been curious to learn more about Kimes. Some also wanted to know about her background and ethnicity.

Mina was born on Sept. 8, 1985, in Omaha, Nebraska. However, she has been exposed to both American and Asian customs since her parents are of different backgrounds.

As per Kimes' blog on Tumblr, she is of mixed ethnicity. Her mother, Sun-Min Kimes, is Korean, while her father, Peter Winston Kimes, is American. In fact, Peter served as a captain in the American Air Force as well.

Mina moved to Arizona along with her family when she was in her teens. She attended Mesquite High School in Gilbert and later graduated from Yale University in 2007 with a degree in English.

After graduating, Mina worked for Fortune Small Business Magazine before joining Bloomberg News as an investigative reporter in 2013. She joined ESPN in 2014 and is currently serving as a senior writer for the company while working as an analyst on NFL Live.

In 2015, Mina married music producer Nick Sylvester. The couple has one son together, born this fall.

Kimes often flaunts her support for the Seattle Seahawks and the MLB's Seattle Mariners since her father is from the same city.

Mina Kimes net worth: How much is the ESPN analyst worth?

As per multiple reports, Mina Kimes is worth around $3 million in 2023. She has made most of her wealth working as a sports journalist and reporter.

Reports claim that Kimes earns just over $1.7 million per year through her contract with ESPN. In addition, she signed an agreement with Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions, which will reportedly take her yearly salary above $2 million.

Kimes has established herself as a top journalist in the media industry. She has also become a fan favorite among the NFL community with her witty football analysis.