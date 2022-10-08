What is Myles Garrett's workout like? NFL fans in awe of Browns DE's physique

Myles Garrett has become the talk of the town. The Cleveland Browns defensive end was involved in a car crash on September 26. Garrett's Porsche 911 Turbo S was badly damaged in a single-car accident. Thankfully, the NFL star escaped with only a few minor injuries.

Garrett suffered a sprained left shoulder and a sprained right bicep due to the impact of his crash. However, he surprisingly returned to training on Wednesday, just nine days after his accident. Garrett is also in line to play in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The 26-year-old's physical recovery and grit to get back to football training so quickly have left many in awe. Some fans are also curious to learn whether Garrett's incredible physique and training routine may have played a role in his speedy comeback.

What is Myles Garrett's workout routine like?

Myles Garrett is one of the most athletic defensive players in the NFL. His finely-toned physique is one to admire. However, the three-time Pro Bowler dedicates a lot of time and effort into keeping himself fit.

By his own admission, Garrett performs a light circuit workout on his abs, chest and shoulders using just a kettlebell. Garrett's workout itself consists of 20 kettlebell swings, 15 goblet squats, ten pushups, and five pullups, performed in six sets. He only takes 45 seconds of rest in between the sets.

Garrett also undergoes a "bonus round" of four sets of single-arm kettlebell swings, single-arm front squats, pushups and pullups.

To build muscle and strength, Garrett trains in the gym five times a week. Here are some of the many exercises that helped the football star sculpt his incredible physique:

Bent-Over Barbell Rows (Reps : 3×6)

(Reps 3×6) Landmine Press and Catch (Reps : 3×8)

(Reps 3×8) Dumbbell Shrugs (Reps: 3×8)

(Reps: 3×8) Half-Kneeling Rotational Med Ball Slams (Reps: 4×10)

(Reps: 4×10) Jumping Med Ball Slams (Reps: 4×6)

(Reps: 4×6) Battle Rope Alternating Waves (Reps (3×30 seconds)

(Reps (3×30 seconds) Body Control Tennis Ball Drill (5 reps on each side)

Myles Garrett's was the Browns' first overall pick at the 2017 NFL Draft

How much can Myles Garrett bench press?

Garrett was picked by the Browns in the 2017 NFL Draft. He impressed everyone with his NFL Combine workouts. Garrett racked up a 4.64-second 40-yard dash, 33 reps on the 225-lb bench press, a 10’8″ broad jump, and a 41″ vertical leap.

However, a viral video from 2020 showed Garrett bench pressing a whopping 450 pounds during a gym workout.

How much can Myles Garrett deadlift?

Garrett has a tendency to flaunt his incredible strength when he trains in the gym. In one clip, he was spotted deadlifting 655 pounds for a set of three reps.

Myles Garrett diet: What does the NFL star eat to stay fit?

To stay fit, Garrett avoids ice cream, in particular, and any other foods that might make him gain excess weight. The defensive star also evades gorging on too much food and follows a rather healthy menu instead.

Garrett admitted to eating two snacks a day and one big meal while drinking plenty of water. His dietary habits have allowed him to maintain a frightening mix of power and speed.

