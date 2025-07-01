What is the NFL Hall of Fame game? Everything you need to know about league's preseason opener

The NFL preseason begins with an exhibition game called the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game every year. Since it started in 1962 at Canton's Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, the game has been played every season except for 2011 (due to an existing NFL conflict), 2016 (because of risky playing conditions), and 2020 (because of the worldwide Covid-19 outbreak).

A major NFL event, the HOF Game is often announced around the time the new members of the Hall of Fame are unveiled.

The event usually consists of one AFC team and one NFC team, although there have been some outliers, such as in 2009, when two AFC teams, the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills, played to celebrate the American Football League's 50th anniversary. Teams that have notable players being inducted into the Hall of Fame that year have recently been chosen to participate in the game.

Considering that the Pro Football Hall of Fame game takes place so early in the NFL schedule while training camp is still in progress, the majority of clubs selected to participate tend to play without their top players. Therefore, the game's outcome rarely reflects the quality of the teams.

Every NFL team has played in the game at least once; the Cleveland Ravens and Carolina Panthers are tied for last place in terms of appearances with just one, while the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers have participated more than other teams, with seven.

The Washington Commanders (five appearances), Las Vegas Raiders (four appearances), Ravens (one appearance) and Panthers (one appearance) are the only four NFL teams still unbeaten in the Hall of Fame game.

When is the Hall of Fame game in 2025?

The Hall of Fame announced that the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers will play in the 2025 Hall of Fame Game. The game this year will commence at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 31, as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week in Canton, Ohio.

The Lions have been designated as the home team, even though none of the players in this year's Hall of Fame class played for them. Meanwhile, Antonio Gates will be honored by the Chargers as a member of the Class of 2024. Other inductees this year include Jared Allen, Eric Allen and Sterling Sharpe.

The Lions will participate in the Hall of Fame game for the fourth time, while the Chargers will do so for the third time this year. The Lions' most recent appearance in Canton came in 1991, when they defeated the Denver Broncos 14-3, while the Chargers haven't played there since 1994.

