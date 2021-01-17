What NFL Playoff games are on today?- January 16, 2021

With both NFL Divisional Round Playoff games having the chance of being impacted by the weather it makes for an interesting double-header on Saturday. Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills will most likely play in a snow storm at Bills Stadium. Rams and Packers are not expecting snow but it will be extremely cold in Green Bay.

Green Bay Packers have the most experience in playing in cold weather out of the four teams. Lamar Jackson will be making his first appearance in a road playoff game that will be played in the snow. Buffalo will look to rewrite history against the Ravens on Saturday night.

Aaron Rodgers will look to use their experience to their advantage in their NFL Playoff game against the Rams. With the snow heading into Bills Stadium, Lamar Jackson and J.K. Dobbins will look to use their rushing attack to beat the Bills on Saturday Night.

NFL Divisional Round Playoff games on Saturday

Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers: 4:35 p.m. EST

Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers are meeting for the 97th time overall. This will be the second time they have met in the NFL Playoffs. The Rams own the overall head-to-head record with a 47-46-2 record. Both teams would split the two playoff games that they have played.

Three of the remaining quarterbacks in the NFC are over the age of 37.



For perspective, if Jared Goff were playing in the AFC - he'd be the oldest remaining starting QB there at the age of 26. #DivisionalRound pic.twitter.com/I3kGnWZ9K9 — #DivisionalRound on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 15, 2021

This will be their first time meeting in the playoffs since the 2002 NFL Playoffs. Los Angeles got the best of the Packers in that game winning 45-17. The Packers have had the most success as of late winning four out of the last five meetings between the two teams.

Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills: 8:15 p.m. EST

This will be the first of many NFL Playoff meetings between the two youngest NFL quarterbacks in this years playoffs. It will be the 10th overall meeting between the two teams with the Ravens owning the lead 6-3-0. Baltimore has won the past three meetings between the Bills and Ravens.

3 of the 4 AFC quarterbacks left in the playoffs were drafted in 2018 👀 pic.twitter.com/bcOJGbJyxt — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 12, 2021

The most recent game was in the 2019 NFL Season. Baltimore Ravens would defeat the Buffalo Bills 24-17. Buffalo will look to continue their record breaking season. Baltimore will look to reach the AFC Championship game for the first time since the 2012 NFL Playoffs. Buffalo will look to make a AFC Championship appearance for the first time since the 1993 NFL Playoffs.