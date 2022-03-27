3 NFL QBs expected to make a massive leap in 2022 NFL season 

It's hard to believe that we are just a few weeks away from the NFL Draft and from NFL mini-camps opening. With that in mind, the expectations are going to be sky-high for several NFL teams this season with all the moves that have been made.

But which 3 NFL quarterbacks are expected to take a major leap this year? These 3 are expected to step up their game in 2022.

3 NFL quarterbacks who will make a major leap this upcoming season

#1 Tua Tagovailoa

Expectations were high for Tua coming out of college, but so far, he hasn't lived up to expectations. Many felt it was because he wasn't surrounded by a lot of talent and a great coaching staff, but all of that has changed.

The Miami Dolphins seem to be making a serious run towards making the playoffs this year. After they fired Brian Flores, who was more of a defensive-minded coach, they hired former San Franciscio 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who is more quarterback friendly to Tua.

They also went after and got one of the best wide receivers in the game, Tyreek Hill, from the Kansas City Chiefs. If the Dolphins offensive line can improve, Tua is expected to do some damage this upcoming year and finally become the quarterback everyone expected.

#2 Justin Fields

Out of all the quarterbacks who were drafted in last year's NFL Draft, the guy who was expected to make an immediate impact was Justin Fields. Rumors were that he would easily take the starting quarterback position from Andy Dalton.

When former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy held Fields out most of last year, fans and the organization were upset, especially after seeing what he could in limited action.

Now that Nagy is gone, Fields is finally expected to start this year and is expected to rise to the occasion. It's his team now and hopefully, the Bears will do like other teams have done and add pieces around him to make him a better quarterback.

He can run and he can pass, but like Tua, he just needs someone to protect him and throw to.

#3 Trey Lance

If anyone needs to prove that he is ready to take that leap, it's Trey Lance. Like Justin Fields, Lance was drafted to take over the starting QB position last season, and when that didn't happen right away, fans and the media questioned his abilities.

Fields was supposed to beat out Jimmy Garoppolo, and that didn't happen, leaving the starting quarterback question for the 49ers this upcoming season in the air, although reports are that Lance will take over for Garoppolo soon, but is he ready?

It seems as if the 49ers are ready to find out. Jimmy G has been on the trading block since the season ended; however, it seems as if the team may have changed their minds and decided to keep him, which may be a smart move on their part.

Lance is going to have to prove his worth this season, and 49er fans are eager to see if he is ready to finally make that leap to the big time.

